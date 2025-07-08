JD Vance Goes Scorched Earth on NYC Muslim Socialist Candidate

Vice President J.D. Vance sharply dissected the radical Left’s obsession with New York City mayoral contender Zohran Mamdani, pointing out that Mamdani “captures so many of the movement’s contradictions in a single human being,” The self-described socialist has advocated for New Yorkers to have free groceries, free healthcare, and promises to ban Immigration Customs and Enforcement (ICE) from conducting raids in the city.

“How could privileged whites march around with a straight face, decrying white privilege? How could progressives pretend to love conservative Muslims despite those Muslims' views on gender and sexuality?” Vance asked. "What unites Islamists, gender studies majors, socially liberal white urbanites, and big pharma lobbyists?”

Vance answered his own question, stating bluntly that the driving force is “hatred.”

“They hate the president of the United States and most of all they hate the people who voted for that president of the United States in the last election in November," he continued.

JD Vance brilliantly explains the radical Left’s obsession with Zohran Mamdani:



“He captures so many of the movement's contradictions in a single human being!”



“How could privileged whites march around with a straight face decrying white privilege? How could progressives… pic.twitter.com/pso6XKdbEu — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 8, 2025

Vance argued that the radical left embraces figures such as Mamdani because they’re willing to fuel chaos and align with anyone who shares that goal. He said Mamdani embodies many of the left’s contradictions, making him an ideal tool for their agenda.

The Vice President’s remarks come after it was revealed that Mamdani identified as African American on his application to Columbia University. At Columbia, Black applicants often receive preferential consideration, even if their SAT scores fall below the average of admitted students. Mamdani scored a 2140 out of 2400 on the SAT—below the median for all admitted students but likely above the median for Black applicants. He applied in 2009, during a period when the university still implemented affirmative action policies.

In an interview with the New York Times, Mamdani said that while he doesn’t consider himself “African American,” he considers himself “an American who was born in Africa.”

"The African American identity is not a checkbox of convenience. It’s a history, a struggle, and a lived experience. For someone to exploit that for personal gain is deeply offensive,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who is running against Mamdani as an Independent, said.