Supreme Court Hands Trump White House a Major Win, and Slaps Down Justice...
VIP
Stephanopoulos Is Under Water With Flood Accusations, and 25 years Is Too Little...
Stealth Bombers and Bunker Busters for Israel?
Philly Drowns in Trash As Union, Mayor Face Off
Karoline Leavitt Delivers Perfect Response to Reporter’s Stupid Question on Texas Flood Al...
Former Mamdani Intern Berates Muslim NYPD Officer at Pro-Palestinian Protest in Resurfaced...
FBI Launches Criminal Probe Into Brennan, Comey Over Trump-Russia Misconduct
IRS Announces Churches Can Endorse Political Candidates
VIP
TSA Announces Major Airport Change
SCOTUS Greenlights Trump’s 'Wrecking Ball' Federal Job Cuts to Move Forward Amid Ongoing...
Any Palestinian State Is a Way to Destroy Israel, Says Netanyahu
Colombia’s Leftist President Shrinks to Trump with Private Apology After Bizarre Coup Accu...
VIP
There’s Been a Disturbing Update Surrounding Laken Riley’s Murderer
Marco Rubio Revokes Syrian Group's 'Terrorist' Status
Tipsheet

JD Vance Goes Scorched Earth on NYC Muslim Socialist Candidate

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | July 08, 2025 8:30 PM
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

Vice President J.D. Vance sharply dissected the radical Left’s obsession with New York City mayoral contender Zohran Mamdani, pointing out that Mamdani “captures so many of the movement’s contradictions in a single human being,” The self-described socialist has advocated for New Yorkers to have free groceries, free healthcare, and promises to ban Immigration Customs and Enforcement (ICE) from conducting raids in the city. 

Advertisement

“How could privileged whites march around with a straight face, decrying white privilege? How could progressives pretend to love conservative Muslims despite those Muslims' views on gender and sexuality?” Vance asked. "What unites Islamists, gender studies majors, socially liberal white urbanites, and big pharma lobbyists?”

Vance answered his own question, stating bluntly that the driving force is “hatred.”

“They hate the president of the United States and most of all they hate the people who voted for that president of the United States in the last election in November," he continued. 

Vance argued that the radical left embraces figures such as Mamdani because they’re willing to fuel chaos and align with anyone who shares that goal. He said Mamdani embodies many of the left’s contradictions, making him an ideal tool for their agenda.

The Vice President’s remarks come after it was revealed that Mamdani identified as African American on his application to Columbia University. At Columbia, Black applicants often receive preferential consideration, even if their SAT scores fall below the average of admitted students. Mamdani scored a 2140 out of 2400 on the SAT—below the median for all admitted students but likely above the median for Black applicants. He applied in 2009, during a period when the university still implemented affirmative action policies.

Recommended

Supreme Court Hands Trump White House a Major Win, and Slaps Down Justice Jackson Again Matt Vespa
Advertisement

In an interview with the New York Times, Mamdani said that while he doesn’t consider himself “African American,” he considers himself “an American who was born in Africa.” 

"The African American identity is not a checkbox of convenience. It’s a history, a struggle, and a lived experience. For someone to exploit that for personal gain is deeply offensive,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who is running against Mamdani as an Independent, said. 

Tags:

JD VANCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Supreme Court Hands Trump White House a Major Win, and Slaps Down Justice Jackson Again Matt Vespa
Trump Made One Thing Very Clear During His Cabinet Meeting Today Matt Vespa
Former Mamdani Intern Berates Muslim NYPD Officer at Pro-Palestinian Protest in Resurfaced Video Sarah Arnold
FBI Launches Criminal Probe Into Brennan, Comey Over Trump-Russia Misconduct Sarah Arnold
Colombia’s Leftist President Shrinks to Trump with Private Apology After Bizarre Coup Accusation Sarah Arnold
Mamdani Has Threatened to Have Netanyahu Arrested. Here's How the Israeli PM Responded. Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Supreme Court Hands Trump White House a Major Win, and Slaps Down Justice Jackson Again Matt Vespa
Advertisement