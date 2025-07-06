In another triumph for the Trump administration, federal authorities have arrested hundreds of individuals in a sweeping joint operation in New Jersey aimed at restoring safety and accountability in communities across the nation. While politicians in blue states downplay crime brought into the U.S. through the southern border under previous administrations, this coordinated effort sends a clear message that under President Donald Trump, law enforcement won't stop until every dangerous offender is held accountable.

According to U.S. Marshal Juan Mattos Jr. and Acting U.S. Attorney Alina Habba, federal authorities arrested 264 criminals in a joint operation called "Operation Apex Hammer." It was described as being a “one-month statewide violent crime reduction initiative with federal, state, and local partners” working together to “identify and apprehend” gang members.

Habba previously stated that federal authorities are pursuing multiple cases simultaneously to get criminals off the streets as swiftly as possible. She emphasized that violent crime is the top priority for this administration, making it clear that their focus is firmly on restoring safety and order.

Those apprehended include illegal immigrants “wanted for sex crimes” and criminals wanted for murder or sexual offenses. Seventeen of those arrested were wanted for homicide, and 95 were gang members. The report stated that among the 254 criminals arrested, they had collectively committed 2,625 crimes. That is about ten each.

According to law enforcement officials, 54-year-old Lorenzo Benitez, an undocumented immigrant from Guatemala, was taken into custody on June 4 in Plainfield, New Jersey. He is facing several sexual assault charges related to incidents in Keansburg.

In a separate case, authorities reported that Darlin Franco-Guzman, a 25-year-old Honduran national living in the U.S. illegally, was apprehended in Trenton on June 10. He was wanted in Baltimore County, Maryland, for burglary and the attempted sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl.

This effort is part of Operation Apex Hammer, a month-long initiative aimed at reducing violent crime across the state through collaboration between federal, state, and local agencies. Teams involved in the operation focused on tracking down and arresting individuals tied to gangs and other violent offenders with outstanding felony warrants. Targets included members of MS-13, Tren de Aragua, Sex Money Murder-Bloods, Rolling 60's Crips, and other dangerous groups.