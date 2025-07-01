Cannibal on Deportation Flight: Noem Reveals Shocking Case as ICE Target Nation’s 'Worst of the Worst'

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem shared alarming revelations about what Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has discovered during the Trump administration’s large-scale deportation efforts involving illegal immigrants.

Advertisement

It’s well known that some illegal immigrants apprehended by authorities have violent criminal histories, including involvement in sex trafficking and crimes against minors. However, one recent case stands out. According to Noem, a detainee on a deportation flight reportedly attempted to eat parts of his own body—an incident she described as one of the most disturbing yet.

“We are going after murderers, and rapists, and traffickers, and drug dealers, and getting them off the streets and getting them out of this country because Joe Biden let the worst of the worst come in here,” Noem said. “The other day I was talking to some Marshals that have been partnering with ICE… they said they had detained a cannibal and put him on a plane to take him home, and while they had him in his seat, he started to eat himself.”

🚨 WTF?! Kristi Noem just revealed one of the illegals they arrested was a cannibal who began to EAT HIMSELF on a deportation flight



THIS is why we need mass roundups.



These people are ANIMALS.

pic.twitter.com/q77LNBIIjp — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 1, 2025

Noem commended President Donald Trump for standing firm in defense of the law against what she described as liberal, socialist, and Marxist agendas. She praised his commitment to preserving American freedoms—particularly the right to live safely and legally within the country—and to ensuring justice is served. Noem also took aim at CNN, accusing the network of misrepresenting Trump’s immigration policies by claiming he’s targeting “innocent” undocumented immigrants. In reality, she argued, the administration is focused on deporting individuals who pose a threat to public safety.

On Tuesday, President Trump announced that thanks to the "incredible Border Patrol agents," the U.S. has the "lowest level of daily border crossings ever recorded.”

In June, President Trump announced that the number of illegal border crossings had dropped to zero. This milestone comes as his administration intensifies efforts to carry out the largest deportation operation in U.S. history, aiming to remove up to one million individuals annually.