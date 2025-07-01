Trump Announces a New Ceasefire Framework, With a Warning to Hamas
Cannibal on Deportation Flight: Noem Reveals Shocking Case as ICE Target Nation’s 'Worst of the Worst'

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | July 01, 2025 7:30 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem shared alarming revelations about what Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has discovered during the Trump administration’s large-scale deportation efforts involving illegal immigrants.

It’s well known that some illegal immigrants apprehended by authorities have violent criminal histories, including involvement in sex trafficking and crimes against minors. However, one recent case stands out. According to Noem, a detainee on a deportation flight reportedly attempted to eat parts of his own body—an incident she described as one of the most disturbing yet.

“We are going after murderers, and rapists, and traffickers, and drug dealers, and getting them off the streets and getting them out of this country because Joe Biden let the worst of the worst come in here,” Noem said. “The other day I was talking to some Marshals that have been partnering with ICE… they said they had detained a cannibal and put him on a plane to take him home, and while they had him in his seat, he started to eat himself.” 

Noem commended President Donald Trump for standing firm in defense of the law against what she described as liberal, socialist, and Marxist agendas. She praised his commitment to preserving American freedoms—particularly the right to live safely and legally within the country—and to ensuring justice is served. Noem also took aim at CNN, accusing the network of misrepresenting Trump’s immigration policies by claiming he’s targeting “innocent” undocumented immigrants. In reality, she argued, the administration is focused on deporting individuals who pose a threat to public safety.  

On Tuesday, President Trump announced that thanks to the "incredible Border Patrol agents," the U.S. has the "lowest level of daily border crossings ever recorded.” 

In June, President Trump announced that the number of illegal border crossings had dropped to zero. This milestone comes as his administration intensifies efforts to carry out the largest deportation operation in U.S. history, aiming to remove up to one million individuals annually.

