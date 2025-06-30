Two-Faced Suozzi: Still Backing Cuomo After Calling Him Out for Sexual Harassment, COVID Failures

Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-NY) faced a tough question recently when he was asked point-blank if he regrets endorsing a known sexual predator—and shockingly, he said no. Despite the serious nature of the allegation, Suozzi stood by his endorsement, raising questions about his judgment and priorities.

Advertisement

In a recent video, Suozzi was asked by a reporter whether they regrets endorsing former New York Mayoral candidate Andrew Cuomo, who has a history of sexual harassment allegations despite Suozzi calling for Cuomo to resign in 2021.

Suozzi may not regret endorsing Cuomo, but he probably should. In 2020, then-Gov. Cuomo issued a directive preventing nursing homes from turning away residents based on confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19. That policy proved disastrous, with more than 15,000 nursing home residents ultimately dying from the virus. Just a year later, Cuomo resigned in disgrace after the Department of Justice concluded he had sexually harassed over a dozen women. At the time, Suozzi called the findings “disturbing” and urged Cuomo to “do the right thing” and step down.

“Two-Faced Tom Suozzi shamelessly flip-flopped on sexual predator and grandma killer Andrew Cuomo and is now proudly standing by him. Suozzi’s support for Cuomo is a disgrace, and we’ll make sure Long Island voters don’t forget it,” NRCC Spokeswoman Maureen O’Toole said in a statement to Townhall.

The Democratic candidates in the New York mayoral race are drawing sharp criticism for their controversial platforms and past actions. Zohran Mamdani, who identifies as a Muslim socialist, has proposed raising taxes in predominantly white neighborhoods and creating government-run grocery stores. Meanwhile, Cuomo continues to face backlash over his handling of COVID-19 in nursing homes and allegations of sexual misconduct.