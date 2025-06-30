Idaho Firefighters Killed in Horrific Sniper Ambush Have Been Identified
Fetterman: I Want to Go Home
BOOM: Harvard Violated Title VI of the Civil Rights Act, Could Lose ALL...
Here's What Trump Said to the FED Chair. It Was Brutal.
Why Do Democrats Think They Can Use Jesus to Push Their Agenda?
Mike Tyson Makes Important Request of Donald Trump
VIP
MSNBC Suggests Trump Is Now Free to Murder Journalists, and WaPo's Pulitzer Pedophile...
AOC Under Federal Investigation for Employing Illegal Immigrant, Helping Others Evade ICE
Planned Parenthood Funding Blocked as Senate Moves Forward With Trump’s 'Big Beautiful Bil...
Iranian Mothers Offer Babies As Martyrs, Chant 'Death to America' at Tehran Ceremony
VIP
Prestigious Law School Hit for Loopholing Trump’s DEI Ban by Offering Bonus Points...
BBB Update: 44 Democrats Vote to Allow Criminal Illegals on Medicaid
Hakeem Jeffries Hesitant to Endorse Zohran Mamdani: 'We Don't Really Know Each Other'
VIP
Trump Wrote a Note to Jerome Powell. This Is What It Said.
Tipsheet

Two-Faced Suozzi: Still Backing Cuomo After Calling Him Out for Sexual Harassment, COVID Failures

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | June 30, 2025 9:30 PM
AP Photo/John Minchillo, File

Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-NY) faced a tough question recently when he was asked point-blank if he regrets endorsing a known sexual predator—and shockingly, he said no. Despite the serious nature of the allegation, Suozzi stood by his endorsement, raising questions about his judgment and priorities.

Advertisement

In a recent video, Suozzi was asked by a reporter whether they regrets endorsing former New York Mayoral candidate Andrew Cuomo, who has a history of sexual harassment allegations despite Suozzi calling for Cuomo to resign in 2021. 

Suozzi may not regret endorsing Cuomo, but he probably should. In 2020, then-Gov. Cuomo issued a directive preventing nursing homes from turning away residents based on confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19. That policy proved disastrous, with more than 15,000 nursing home residents ultimately dying from the virus. Just a year later, Cuomo resigned in disgrace after the Department of Justice concluded he had sexually harassed over a dozen women. At the time, Suozzi called the findings “disturbing” and urged Cuomo to “do the right thing” and step down.

“Two-Faced Tom Suozzi shamelessly flip-flopped on sexual predator and grandma killer Andrew Cuomo and is now proudly standing by him. Suozzi’s support for Cuomo is a disgrace, and we’ll make sure Long Island voters don’t forget it,” NRCC Spokeswoman Maureen O’Toole said in a statement to Townhall. 

Recommended

Fetterman: I Want to Go Home Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The Democratic candidates in the New York mayoral race are drawing sharp criticism for their controversial platforms and past actions. Zohran Mamdani, who identifies as a Muslim socialist, has proposed raising taxes in predominantly white neighborhoods and creating government-run grocery stores. Meanwhile, Cuomo continues to face backlash over his handling of COVID-19 in nursing homes and allegations of sexual misconduct.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Fetterman: I Want to Go Home Matt Vespa
The Democrat We Conservatives Need to Worry About in 2028 Kurt Schlichter
AOC Under Federal Investigation for Employing Illegal Immigrant, Helping Others Evade ICE Sarah Arnold
Planned Parenthood Funding Blocked as Senate Moves Forward With Trump’s 'Big Beautiful Bill' Sarah Arnold
Karoline Leavitt Was Asked If Trump Wants Zohran Mamdani Deported. Here’s What She Said. Madeline Leesman
Is This the Idaho Firefighter Sniper? Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Fetterman: I Want to Go Home Matt Vespa
Advertisement