GOP Lawmaker Demands DOJ Investigate Socialist NYC Candidate Over Terror Ties, Communist Links

A Republican lawmaker is demanding that Attorney General Pam Bondi direct the Department of Justice to launch an investigation into Democratic New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani— a socialist Muslim who wants government-run grocery stores and to shift the tax burden to homes in “whiter neighborhoods.”

Rep. Andy Ogles (R-Tenn.) urged Bondi to probe Mamdani and initiate denaturalization proceedings, claiming he made false statements during his citizenship application. The lawmaker accused Mamdani of joining a communist group at the same time he was filling out his U.S. citizenship forms in 2018.

“At the same time, he's filling out these forms to become a citizen, he's joining a communist group here in the United States.. Could disqualify him from being a citizen,” Ogles said.

In a formal request to Bondi, Rep. Ogles cited a June 21, 2025, New York Post article stating that Mamdani openly expressed solidarity with individuals convicted of terrorism-related offenses before becoming a U.S. citizen. Ogles argued that the naturalization process requires full disclosure of any ties to groups that may pose a threat to national security. He referenced a rap song performed by Mamdani—directed by his mother—in which Mamdani raps, “Free the Holy Land Five / My guys.”

The Holy Land Foundation is a U.S.-based Muslim charity. In 2008, several of its leaders were convicted of funneling money to Hamas in support of Palestine.

“If Mr. Mamdani concealed relevant associations, that concealment may constitute a material misrepresentation sufficient to support denaturalization under federal law,” he said.

In a Thursday X post, Ogles warned that Mamdani, whom he dubbed “little Muhammad,” would be an "antisemitic, socialist, communist who will destroy the great City of New York.”

However, Ogles sparked backlash from several Democrats who claimed the GOP lawmaker was the one being “racist.”

“This type of racism has no place in America. Immigrants make our country great, and I strongly condemn this blatant, anti-immigrant bigotry from Andy Ogles,” Rep. Shri Thanedar (D-Mich.) wrote on X.

House Homeland Security Committee Democrats also had a fit over Ogles’ post, calling him a “racist drivel.”