Nowhere to Run: DeSantis’ 'Alligator Alcatraz' Targets Border Crisis with Swamp Security

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is taking bold action to address the ongoing immigration crisis by unveiling plans for a new detention facility in the Everglades. The governor has been unapologetic about using state authority to manage the surge in illegal immigrant crossings, creating what he calls “Alligator Alcatraz” to enforce immigration laws, even in unconventional locations. He argued that this is essential to defend Florida’s borders and America’s sovereignty.

Advertisement

On Friday, Governor DeSantis gave Americans a first look at "Alligator Alcatraz"—a new detention center surrounded by natural barriers, including alligators and pythons. The facility sits conveniently next to a deportation airstrip, streamlining the removal process. DeSantis praised the construction team for their speed and efficiency, noting the center will be ready to house illegal immigrants by Tuesday.

“This is all 24 hours - 24 hours from now, you're gonna see even more. By Tuesday, this will be able to have intake of illegals,” DeSantis said. “This is gonna be a FORCE MULTIPLIER!”

DeSantis gave Fox News’ Steve Doocy a tour of the new facility, showcasing multiple large white tents, each designated for a specific purpose. One tent will handle intake and processing, another will serve meals, and a third will provide space for legal consultations. DeSantis also emphasized that staff won’t be neglected—laundry facilities, showers, and other amenities will ensure they’re well cared for during operations.

“This has no impact on Florida residents...logistically, this really answers the call. All you need is a little bus to move them 2,000 feet that way, they get on a plane, and then they're gone,” he continued.

🚨 JUST IN: Alligator Alcatraz will be ready to house illegal aliens on TUESDAY - construction is moving at breakneck speed!



Florida's new illegal alien detention center will be surrounded by gators and pythons, and is RIGHT next to where they can board a plane to be deported.… pic.twitter.com/H49ugqTLuQ — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 27, 2025

And before Democrats rush to attack DeSantis over what some are calling "Alligator Alcatraz," the governor made it clear that the facility will be fully equipped to meet basic needs. He emphasized that both detainees and staff will have access to air conditioning and round-the-clock medical care.

“It’s being done right, it’s being done by the book,” he said.

DeSantis didn’t mince words—if an illegal immigrant tries to escape, there’s nowhere to run. “It’s the Everglades,” he said. “Good luck.”