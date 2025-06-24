SCOTUS Upholds Child Protection—But Oklahoma's AG Sides With the Left

The U.S. Supreme Court delivered a significant win for common sense last week, upholding Tennessee’s law banning gender surgeries for minors. The ruling affirms a state’s right to protect children from irreversible medical procedures pushed by radical activists.

In 2023, Oklahoma passed a similar law, SB 613, signed by Gov. Kevin Stitt (R). However, shockingly, Oklahoma’s own Attorney General, Gentner Drummond, sided with the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) to try to block the law from taking effect. Instead of standing with Oklahoma families and the legislature, Drummond chose to align himself with the far-left agenda.

In a press release, the ACLU praised Drummond’s actions for agreeing to delay enforcement of a new ban on transgender health care for minors. Drummond said the agreement "simply allows more time to mount the strongest possible defense" and "should in no way be interpreted as a concession of any kind.”

Stitt’s office fired back at Drummond, calling his actions “disgusting and shameful.” The governor himself said he was “disappointed and confused” by Drummond’s decision.

But it all starts to make sense when you realize Drummond is jockeying for position in a competitive GOP primary for Oklahoma governor. That’s likely why he’s now trying to distance himself from his record of opposing the state’s ban on gender surgeries for minors. The truth is, Drummond looks more like a Democrat in disguise. He’s donated to prominent Democrats—including former President Joe Biden—and recently aligned himself with teachers' unions and left-wing activists to fight against conservatives like Sen. Josh Hawley and James Lankford. He even joined the opposition to a proposed Catholic charter school, putting himself squarely at odds with the Trump administration and religious freedom advocates.