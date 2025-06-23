A Georgetown University professor is facing intense backlash after a shocking social media post in which he expressed "hope" that Iran would carry out a "symbolic strike" on a U.S. military base. The disturbing comment has ignited outrage across social media and sparked widespread calls for the professor to be fired.

Advertisement

Dr. Jonathan Brown, the Alwaleed bin Talal chair of Islamic Civilization in the School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University, took to social media to call for Iran to attack a U.S. military base and mocked pro-Israel advocates. He made crude remarks regarding his enthusiasm for conflict. He claimed the real takeaways were that Iran can withstand attacks and that Israel would suffer heavily if it struck Iranian cities. He also took a sarcastic jab at Iranian opposition figure Reza Pahlavi.

I hope Iran does some symbolic strike on a base, then everyone stops. I’m surprised this is what these FDD/Hasbara people have been auto-erotically asphyxiating themselves for all these years. Ironically, the main takeaways (in my non-expert opinion, and I’m happy to be corrected) from all this have nothing to do with a US attack: 1) Iran can take a licking; 2) if Israel attacks Iranian cities, it gets f---ed up pretty bad. I mean I’ve been shocked at the damage Iranian missiles caused; 3) despite his best efforts, Reza Pahlavi HVAC repair services still only third best in Nova.

Check out this POS American professor from @Georgetown

who says he hopes Iran strikes an American base. He should be immediately FIRED. pic.twitter.com/thLMsNIJuE — Kentucky Girl (@Notwokenow) June 22, 2025

Brown’s post was condemned as anti-American, anti-Israel, and deeply inappropriate for someone responsible for shaping the future generation.

“Georgetown is indoctrinating American students to become the terrorists of tomorrow,” one person wrote on X.

“Is it standard policy at Georgetown for professors to beg enemy states to bomb Americans?” Another asked.

Others called for the professor to be fired for openly advocating for the murder of U.S. troops, while another said that elite universities are “cesspools of anti-American propaganda.”

According to Politico, Brown is reportedly married to Laila Al-Arian, a journalist with Al Jazeera, a media outlet often criticized for echoing Muslim Brotherhood propaganda. Her father, Sami Al-Arian, was deported from the United States to Turkey after being accused of providing material support to Palestinian Islamic Jihad, a U.S.-designated, Iran-backed terrorist organization. In 2015, his Father-in-law was allegedly deported from the United States to Turkey after a legal battle where he pleaded "guilty" to supporting the terrorist organization, Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

On Monday, Brown deleted his post, saying that "a lot of people were interpreting it as a call for violence."

"That’s not what I intended. I have two immediate family members in the US military who’ve served abroad and wouldn’t want any harm to befall American soldiers… or anyone!" he wrote on X.