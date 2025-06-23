Biden Ally Admits Only Trump Had the Guts to Strike Iran, Something He Says Kamala Harris Would Never Do

A revealing moment of honesty emerged from an unlikely source following President Donald Trump’s decisive and historic attack on Iran’s nuclear program: former President Joe Biden’s Deputy Staff Director of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. While still clinging to the belief that former Vice President Kamala Harris should have won the 2024 election, he openly admitted that no leader besides President Trump had the resolve and strength to take out Iran’s nuclear program.

A rare concession from the Democratic Party, particularly one from the Biden administration, underscores what many Americans already know—that when it comes to national security and confronting hostile regimes, Trump delivers results that others only talk about.

Jamie Metzl, a strong supporter of Harris and outspoken critic of Trump—known for accusing Trump of taking many “dangerous and undemocratic” actions—nonetheless praised him for demonstrating “bold and courageous” leadership in defending America’s core national interests.

He acknowledged that while the Iran strike was risky and complex, only President Trump dared to make such a bold decision. Though he personally believes Harris would have been better for the country overall, he admitted she likely wouldn’t have taken the necessary action Trump did.

I served on the National Security Council under President Clinton. I was Joe Biden’s Deputy Staff Director of the Senate foreign Relations Committee. I voted for Kamala Harris and have been a vocal critic of many dangerous and undemocratic actions taken by President Trump.



But… — Jamie Metzl (@JamieMetzl) June 22, 2025

On Saturday, Trump launched a decisive strike that destroyed Iran’s three nuclear facilities. Operation Midnight Hammer involved deploying five to six bunker-buster bombs on the Fordow site and launching thirty Tomahawk missiles from U.S. submarines targeting Natanz and Isfahan, effectively leaving Iran’s nuclear enrichment capabilities completely obliterated. The attack involved more than 125 aircraft and a deception operation that saw bombers deployed over the Pacific as a “decoy.”

"Iran has been at war with the United States for 46 years. Its regime has murdered thousands of American citizens. Its slogan, “death to America, “ was not window dressing but core ideology. It was racing toward a nuclear weapon with every intention of using it to threaten America, our allies, and the Middle East region as a whole,” Metzl wrote on X.

He said he is “perfectly comfortable praising President Trump for bold and courageous actions in support of America’s core national interests, as he took last night,” adding that he believes “VP Harris would not have had the courage or fortitude to take such an essential step as the president took.