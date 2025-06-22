Authorities, Local Law Enforcement Remain on High Alert to Protect U.S. Cities from Iran’s Hollow Threats

Following President Donald Trump’s decisive strike on Iran’s nuclear sites, federal agencies and local officials in key U.S. cities and states are leaving nothing to chance, stepping up security efforts and heightening surveillance to guard against potential threats.

After President Trump took decisive action to launch a surprise attack on Iran’s nuclear program, taking out Iran’s three major nuclear facilities, Tehran warned the United States that it would counterattack with retaliatory strikes, saying that it would “cause deep regret.”

“Today’s act of aggression by the terrorist American regime has granted the Islamic Republic of Iran the legitimate right to act in self-defense, including through options that go beyond the delusional calculations of the aggressor coalition,” an IRGC statement published on Iran’s state-affiliated news agency Tasnim said. “The invaders should expect responses that will cause deep regret.”

In response, federal authorities and top leaders across the U.S. have ramped up security measures to monitor for potential threats.

Department of Homeland Security Kristi Noem promised to “work unceasingly to protect the American homeland.”

We will work unceasingly to protect the American homeland.



Thank you President @realDonaldTrump.



In God We Trust.

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino confirmed that the U.S. is fully prepared to protect our nation and that authorities stay on high alert.

“Our assets are fully engaged. We remain vigilant. God bless America, and all those who defend Her,” Bongino wrote on X.

Our assets are fully engaged.

We remain vigilant.

God bless America, and all those who defend Her.

At the same time, local officials and law enforcement agencies have increased their vigilance and are staying alert.

The Los Angeles Police Department announced plans to boost patrols citywide, with a special focus on areas around places of worship. Mayor Karen Bass emphasized that the city “will stay vigilant in safeguarding our communities.”

Following the bombings in Iran, Los Angeles is closely monitoring for any threats to public safety.



There are no known credible threats at this time and out of an abundance of caution, LAPD is stepping up patrols near places of worship, community gathering spaces and other…

The New York Police Department made similar statements, announcing they are dedicating additional resources to safeguard religious and cultural sites across the city.

“We’re tracking the situation unfolding in Iran. Out of an abundance of caution, we’re deploying additional resources to religious, cultural, and diplomatic sites across NYC and coordinating with our federal partners,” the NYPD said in a statement.

We're tracking the situation unfolding in Iran. Out of an abundance of caution, we're deploying additional resources to religious, cultural, and diplomatic sites across NYC and coordinating with our federal partners. We'll continue to monitor for any potential impact to NYC.

Additionally, Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser confirmed that law enforcement would maintain a heightened presence at religious sites throughout the city. Officials in New Jersey, Texas, and Illinois have likewise announced plans to boost security measures and step up threat monitoring in response to the recent U.S. strikes on Iran’s nuclear program.