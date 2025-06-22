Suspect Killed by Security Guard After Michigan Church Shooting

Law enforcement is investigating a shooting that took place Sunday at a church in Wayne, Michigan, where at least one person was injured, and the suspected gunman is dead.

According to the Wayne Police Department, officers responded to reports of an active shooter at the church. Local outlet WXYZ, citing police sources, reported that the suspect drove a vehicle into the church before opening fire around 11:15 a.m. The station also noted that several people were hurt, though details on the number and severity of injuries have not yet been confirmed. Children were present at the church when the shooting happened.

"Upon arrival, officers determined that a security guard for the church shot and killed the suspect," the Wayne Police Department stated. "One victim was shot in the leg. Please avoid the area. Officers are still actively investigating."

This is a breaking news story. We will update this article as more information becomes available.

