Here's What Ben Ferguson Said That Triggered Another Meltdown on CNN
Illegal Venezuelan Gang Member Charged With Attempted Murder of Federal Officer in Nebraska

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | June 21, 2025 9:00 AM
A Venezuelan national and suspected member of the violent criminal gang Tren de Aragua has been charged with the attempted murder of a federal officer. The incident highlights growing concerns that dangerous individuals have long exploited weaknesses at the southern border, with the Biden administration’s lax policies now making those consequences unmistakably clear and putting American communities at greater risk.

On Friday, 30-year-old Gabriel Hurtado-Cariaco, a citizen of Venezuela residing illegally in Bellevue, Nebraska, was charged by criminal complaint with one count of attempted murder of a federal officer. Homeland Security and FBI agents, acting on an active immigration-related warrant, located the illegal immigrant near his home in Sarpy County. After initiating a traffic stop, Hurtado-Cariaco pulled over, exited his vehicle with his hands up, and agents began giving commands as they attempted to handcuff him. 

However, the illegal alien violently resisted arrest, fighting with a federal agent and throwing him to the ground. Hurtado-Cariaco caused head and elbow injuries to the federal agents. As a second agent tried to assist, the Venezuelan illegal continued to resist, eventually placing the injured agent in a chokehold. Despite repeated commands from law enforcement, he refused to release the hold until the second agent applied a chokehold of his own. Hurtado-Cariaco then broke free and fled on foot, but was later found and arrested at his nearby apartment. 

Attorney General Pam Bondi condemned the incident, confirming that he would be charged with attempted murder. 

“Deadly violence against law enforcement officers will not be tolerated by this Department of Justice,” Bondi said. 

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche stated that the arrest and prosecution of the violent Tren de Aragua gang member reflect the government's strong commitment to protecting law enforcement. He emphasized that violent attacks against officers will be met with swift and decisive justice.

