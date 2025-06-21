Disgraced Democrat 'Super Mayor' Charges $99 for Tell-All Book While Dodging FBI Probe

Once hailed as a rising star in the Democratic Party, ousted "super mayor" Tiffany Henyard is slapping a hefty price tag on a tell-all book while dodging serious legal troubles. Instead of answering mounting allegations and investigations, the former Dolton mayor is attempting to cash in on a scandal, selling access to her version of events at a premium.

Henyard is launching a tell-all book, "Standing on Business,” and charging a whopping $99. It is reportedly the first of a three-part series from a self-publishing website. The Democrat took to social media to solicit pre-orders for her book, promising that “the real story is coming.” She said it would “unapologetically shed light on real-life political warfare, betrayal, and the unwavering ambition to rise above it all.”

Henyard’s book launch comes as she faces multiple legal troubles tied to her time as Dolton's mayor and Thornton Township's supervisor, following an unsuccessful reelection bid. An FBI investigation into her tenure remains ongoing. Her attorney reportedly advised her to plead the Fifth in a recent court appearance related to a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit. Henyard had previously been held in contempt of court for failing to turn over public records. Her lawyer later admitted she no longer possesses the requested documents, prompting an Illinois judge to allow her legal team to submit an affidavit instead.

“I think that’s what anybody that’s smart and reasonable and has a lawyer is going to do under these circumstances,” Henyard attorney Beau Brindley said after the hearing. “She’s not a public figure anymore; she’s not in office. She has every right to exercise her rights under the Constitution to protect herself.”

Edgar County Watchdogs Inc. originally filed the lawsuit against Henyard after the organization sued Henyard and the Village of Dolton for failing to provide financial records requested under federal Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) laws.

An investigation reportedly revealed that the village’s bank account dropped from an initial balance of $5.6 million to a $3.6 million deficit.

This is not the first time Henyard has promised to spill the details of a so-called “power and money grab” that would result in the arrest of her political opponents. In 2024, she said she would be pressing charges. However, no charges were pressed, and no one was arrested.