CNN's Van Jones Tells Libs to 'Get on Board' With Trump's Stance that Iran Can't Have Nuclear Weapon

CNN’s Van Jones stunned many on the left by echoing a position long championed by conservatives, which is that Iran must never be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon. In a rare moment of agreement with President Donald Trump, Jones urged progressives to “get on board” with the president’s stance, acknowledging the serious threat a nuclear-armed Iran poses to U.S. national security.

During a recent segment on CNN, Jones doubled down on Trump’s stance that Iran having access to a nuclear weapon would result in mass destruction for not only the United States, but the entire world. While other Democrats downplay how dangerous Iran is, Jones appeared to be talking sense for once among his party, insisting that Iran is not a country that should have a nuclear weapon.

“I think progressives underestimate how dangerous Iran is. Iran is not a normal country,” Jones said. “Normal countries don‘t blind women because they showed some hair. They don't empower little gangs and proxies to surround a country and fire rockets and rape people.”

Jones emphasized that Iran must not be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon, pointing out that the regime openly calls for "death to America, death to Israel, and death to all the Jews." He challenged progressives, saying that at least one of those threats should deeply offend them.

“We cannot have a nuclear-armed Iran,” he continued.

🚨NEW: CNN's Van Jones calls on "progressives" to "GET ON BOARD" with Trump's stance that Iran *can't* have nuclear weapon🚨



Meanwhile, many Democrats and some Republicans have openly opposed the U.S. getting involved in the Israel-Iran conflict as Trump weighs whether to launch a military offensive.

Republican Congressman Thomas Massie (KY), known for his libertarian views that often differ from Trump's positions, collaborated with several progressive Democrats to introduce a war powers resolution in the House of Representatives. The resolution, introduced this week, would require Congressional approval before any military action against Iran could be taken. Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY) said they were “signing on” to Massie’s resolution.

On the contrary, in the Senate, Democrat Tim Kaine (VA) introduced a similar measure.