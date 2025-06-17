BREAKING: Kristi Noem Rushed to the Hospital

This article has been updated.
CBS News reported that Noem reportedly had an allergic reaction and is recovering well.
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was rushed to a Washington, D.C. hospital by ambulance on Tuesday. She is reportedly conscious and has been in contact with her security team. The reason for her hospitalization remains unknown at this time.
So far, Homeland Security has not commented on the incident.
This is a breaking news story.
