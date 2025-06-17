BREAKING: Kristi Noem Rushed to the Hospital

This article has been updated.

CBS News reported that Noem reportedly had an allergic reaction and is recovering well.

Trump's homeland security secretary Kristi Noem was taken to a DC hospital today but is OK, sources told @CBSNews.

Noem apparently had an allergic reaction. She is recovering, officials said. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) June 17, 2025

Advertisement





-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was rushed to a Washington, D.C. hospital by ambulance on Tuesday. She is reportedly conscious and has been in contact with her security team. The reason for her hospitalization remains unknown at this time.

🚨NEW—Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has been transported by ambulance to a hospital in Washington, D.C.



Reports say she is conscious and talking to her security detail. 🙏 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 17, 2025

🚨NEW—Kristi Noem rushed to the hospital in an ambulance.



All CNN is able to report is that she's "conscious." pic.twitter.com/io0fWBORjw — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 17, 2025

So far, Homeland Security has not commented on the incident.

This is a breaking news story.