Left-Wing Groups Paying Influencers to Spread Coordinated Anti-ICE Propaganda

In what appears to be an effort to spread propaganda to young, impressionable individuals, left-wing organizations are reportedly paying social media influencers to spread anti-ICE propaganda to millions of followers. The paid campaigns aim to vilify immigration enforcement officers, distort the truth about border security, and normalize illegal immigration. The influencer’s posts push back on President Donald Trump’s immigration policies, and rather than supporting the law enforcement who protect the nation’s borders, the influencers are cashing in by promoting a narrative that undermines national security and the truth.

Advertisement

As violent anti-ICE mobs rampaged through cities this week in protest of Trump’s immigration policies, they falsely claimed that innocent illegal immigrants were being targeted—an obvious contradiction, since regardless of gang involvement or criminal activity, living in the United States illegally is still a violation of the law. Meanwhile, dozens of social media influencers posted videos pushing this same misleading message, using nearly identical scripts that suggest coordination by a single organization.

“Being undocumented is like jaywalking,” the influencers say in the videos. “If influencers don’t speak up… you’re a bad person.”

Influencers pressured their followers by claiming that anyone who didn’t speak out against ICE raids was morally wrong, even going so far as to tell supporters of the raids to unfollow them.

REPORT: There appears to be a coordinated messaging campaign spreading throughout TikTok where large creators have released nearly identical statements on the ICE raids.



Many large creators are releasing extremely similar statements where they shame other creators for not… pic.twitter.com/eMN7KUm0Sb — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 12, 2025

In another revelation, a TikTok influencer disclosed they were offered $200 to participate in the “No Kings” protests, which sparked nationwide chaos and violent unrest in cities.

Additionally, another source identified several NGOs, including the ACLU, the American Humanist Association, and Activate America, as allegedly organizing the protests.

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) is investigating the coordination behind the “No Kings” protests, focusing on advocacy groups believed to be funding the demonstrations. In a letter to the Los Angeles-based Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights, Hawley demanded transparency regarding the group’s role in organizing the protests, which openly opposed immigration enforcement. He requested all communications related to protest planning in the days leading up to the unrest, along with financial records detailing any purchases of equipment or supplies used during the demonstrations.

“Failure to comply will result in additional action by this Subcommittee, including potential referral for criminal investigation,” Hawley said, adding that the protests haven’t been spontaneous, but organized.

Editor’s Note: FINAL HOURS! Don't miss out on our massive Patriot Sale! Get 74% off a VIP membership with promo code POTUS47.