Tipsheet

You Won't Believe LA Mayor Karen Bass' Father's Day Message

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | June 15, 2025 5:30 PM
AP Photo/Eric Thayer

Democrat Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass used Father’s Day not to honor the importance of fatherhood or the role of strong families, but to push a political message about illegal immigration. Instead of acknowledging the responsibility that comes with breaking U.S. law, Bass focused her message on sympathy for children whose fathers were deported for being in the country illegally. Her statement ignored the legal consequences of entering or remaining in the U.S. unlawfully and painted deportation as an unjust act rather than a necessary part of enforcing immigration law.

“This morning, I’m thinking about the children in Los Angeles waking up on Father’s Day wondering if they’ll ever see their dad again,” Bass wrote on X. “We’ve heard reports of fathers being snatched from car washes, Home Depots, and swap meets.” 

Bass claimed that the ICE raid “doesn’t make LA safer” and called for an end to the enforcement actions. But what she conveniently left out is that it’s not the law enforcement officers making the city unsafe—it’s the anti-ICE rioters. These mobs are the ones putting lives at risk by hurling objects, shattering glass, and physically assaulting officers. While Bass criticizes those enforcing the law, she stays silent on the chaos caused by those defying it.

The mayor’s social media post drew backlash and ridicule for choosing to spotlight deported illegal immigrant fathers rather than honoring the law-abiding American dads who uphold America's values. 

Many saw it as yet another example of misplaced priorities and political pandering.

