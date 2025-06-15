You Won't Believe LA Mayor Karen Bass' Father's Day Message

Democrat Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass used Father’s Day not to honor the importance of fatherhood or the role of strong families, but to push a political message about illegal immigration. Instead of acknowledging the responsibility that comes with breaking U.S. law, Bass focused her message on sympathy for children whose fathers were deported for being in the country illegally. Her statement ignored the legal consequences of entering or remaining in the U.S. unlawfully and painted deportation as an unjust act rather than a necessary part of enforcing immigration law.

“This morning, I’m thinking about the children in Los Angeles waking up on Father’s Day wondering if they’ll ever see their dad again,” Bass wrote on X. “We’ve heard reports of fathers being snatched from car washes, Home Depots, and swap meets.”

Bass claimed that the ICE raid “doesn’t make LA safer” and called for an end to the enforcement actions. But what she conveniently left out is that it’s not the law enforcement officers making the city unsafe—it’s the anti-ICE rioters. These mobs are the ones putting lives at risk by hurling objects, shattering glass, and physically assaulting officers. While Bass criticizes those enforcing the law, she stays silent on the chaos caused by those defying it.

The mayor’s social media post drew backlash and ridicule for choosing to spotlight deported illegal immigrant fathers rather than honoring the law-abiding American dads who uphold America's values.

Many saw it as yet another example of misplaced priorities and political pandering.

And I’m thinking about all of the fathers who lost their beautiful daughters thanks to illegal alien murders and rapists that your city and state shields and coddles. Try thinking about American citizens for once, you might be shocked at the results. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) June 15, 2025

I'm thinking about all the Fathers out their risking their lives to Enforce the law.

Protecting Citizens and Property because YOU and Your Incompetent State Government Are Useless. — Brian Miller (@1Amerpat) June 15, 2025

You’re right, we should deport families together — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) June 15, 2025

What about the dads that had their daughters, sisters or mothers raped or murdered due to an illegal alien…. Any thoughts for them @MayorOfLA? — David J Harris Jr (@DavidJHarrisJr) June 15, 2025

You are correct.

These raids must end.



They must end when every illegal alien has been deported. — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) June 15, 2025