Trump Issues Stark Warning for Iran Amid Overnight Attack

This article has been updated.

President Trump announced Sunday that talks between Israel and Iran to “make a deal” amid the conflict are now ongoing.

President Donald Trump is warning Iran that the United States would respond with the “full strength and might” of the U.S. military if Iran dares to attack America.

“The U.S. had nothing to do with the attack on Iran tonight," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "If we are attacked in any way, shape, or form by Iran, the full strength and might of the U.S. Armed Forces will come down on you at levels never seen before. However, we can easily get a deal done between Iran and Israel, and end this bloody conflict!!!”

Trump’s comments came after Israel and Iran launched fresh attacks on each other overnight into Sunday.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that Sunday’s attacks were only a fraction of what Iran could face if it continues its aggression. In a forceful response, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed a large-scale operation targeting key sites in Tehran linked to Iran’s nuclear weapons program, including the Ministry of Defense, the SPND nuclear project headquarters, and other facilities believed to be advancing and hiding nuclear capabilities.

In the overnight attack, Iranian ballistic missile attacks killed ten Israelis, including members of an Arab family, and injured 200 others. The missiles did not target any Israeli military sites; instead, one struck and destroyed a cancer research center.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi blamed Israel for launching Friday’s strikes, claiming they were intended to derail upcoming nuclear negotiations with the U.S., which were set to resume Sunday but have since been called off. Araqchi also accused the U.S. of backing Israel’s actions and insisted that Iran’s response was purely an act of self-defense.

Israel launched strikes on Iran’s Defense Ministry headquarters and other sites it claimed were linked to Iran’s nuclear program. The attacks came in response to Iranian missile strikes overnight, which killed at least ten Israelis and injured around 180 others.

Israel issued warnings in Farsi to Iranian civilians living near weapons factories and other targets of Israeli Air Force (IAF) attacks. In a statement, Israel urgently cautioned Iranian civilians to immediately evacuate and avoid areas near military weapons factories and their support facilities, indicating a potential or imminent threat of attack.

Unlike Israel, Iran does not issue any warnings to Israeli civilians—Jewish or Arab—before launching missile attacks directly at residential areas.

Within the first 48 hours of the conflict between Israel and Iran, Iran fired 270 missiles, with the majority intercepted by Israel’s defense systems. However, 22 missiles got through, resulting in 13 deaths, including three children. A total of 390 people were injured, mostly with minor wounds, while nine remain in serious condition and 30 are moderately injured.