Surprise: The Portland Riots Got Violent

Violent rioters in Portland, Oregon, attacked a federal ICE facility, injuring officers and breaching the building with explosives and rocks on Saturday. What many on the left will call a “peaceful” protest, it’s not— it’s domestic terrorism enabled by weak local leadership.

Advertisement

Four police officers were injured when a violent mob of anti-ICE protesters stormed an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility. The rioters launched fireworks and smoke grenades, hurled rocks at federal officers, and eventually shattered windows to force their way into the building. What began as a protest quickly escalated into a coordinated assault on federal property and law enforcement.

Police officers warned the crowd that failure to comply with the order could result in a citation or arrest.

"You shall obey all laws and pedestrian control devices. Failure to adhere to this order may subject you to citation or arrest. If necessary, crowd control measures, including impact munitions or other physical force may also be used if justified by law. Leave now," the officers said.

🚨🇺🇸 BREAKING: MOB TORCHES ICE BUILDING IN PORTLAND — POLICE DECLARE RIOT



Masked protesters launched a coordinated assault on a federal ICE building in Portland, smashing windows and setting multiple fires.



Using gas masks and leaf blowers, the crowd fought off tear gas and… pic.twitter.com/IdbjEwa3xI — Nexus (@nexusdossiers) June 15, 2025

The riot erupted following a “No Kings” rally organized as a counterprotest to President Donald Trump’s celebration of the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary. Protesters called for Trump’s removal and shouted violent slurs, with some openly inciting unrest. Despite the chaos that followed, officials described the event as a “large-scale free speech gathering,” downplaying the aggressive and hostile behavior on display.

Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin condemned the Portland rioters for violently targeting federal law enforcement, warning that they won’t be allowed to act with impunity.

“Portland rioters are violently targeting federal law enforcement and we won’t sit idly by and watch these cowards," McLaughlin said. "Secretary Krisit Noem’s message to the rioters is clear: you will not stop us or slow us down. ICE and our federal law enforcement partners will continue to enforce the law. And if you lay a hand on a law enforcement officer, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”