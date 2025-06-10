Trump Wins: Judge Rules Against Newsom and Pro-LA Riot Dems on Federal Troops...
Here We Go Again: Pelosi Claims She 'Begged' Trump to Send National Guard During J6 Amid LA Riots

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | June 10, 2025 7:30 PM
In a desperate attempt to rewrite the record, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is claiming she and others “begged” President Donald Trump to deploy the National Guard during the January 6th Capitol protests. However, Pelosi herself admitted she was responsible for security that day, and a letter from D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, sent just two days prior, clearly stated that city officials did not request federal law enforcement assistance, including the National Guard. As usual, Democrats are trying to rewrite the narrative to cover up their own failures and deflect blame, unsurprisingly on Trump. 

On Tuesday, Pelosi hammered Trump for calling in the National Guard to help contain the violent anti-ICE riots that happened over the weekend. While doing so, she claimed President Trump had refused congressional pleas to take that step when thousands of people stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. 

“In a bipartisan way, on Jan. 6 — with violence against the Constitution, against the Congress and against the United States Capitol — we begged the president of the United States to send in the National Guard,” Pelosi told reporters. “He would not do it.”

In reality, Trump proposed deploying 10,000 National Guard troops to secure the Capitol on January 6, but Pelosi rejected the offer.

“And yet, in a contra-constitutional way, he has sent the National Guard into California. Something is very wrong with this picture,” she continued. 

However, in a video recording, Pelosi acknowledged that she was responsible for the lack of National Guard deployment on January 6.

“I take responsibility for not having them just prepare for more,” she said at the time. 

It was later revealed that House Sergeant-at-Arms Paul Irving was contacted three times by the D.C. police chief to dispatch the National Guard on January 6, but failed to authorize it. 

