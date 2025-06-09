BREAKING: The Marines Are Headed Into LA
MSNBC Reporter Becomes Totally Unglued and Has a Pro-Illegal Alien Tantrum Outside an...
The New York Times Just Went Full North Korea on the LA Riots
A California Judge Just Handed the DEI Lobby a Major Win Against Trump
VIP
There Is No Eidence Terry Moran Was Drunk-Tweeting, and LA Riots Lead to...
Waymo Suspends Service in Downtown LA After Cars Set Ablaze by Rioters
Salvadoran Immigrants Thank America the Right Way
CNN Horrified That Trump Used the Word 'Insurrectionists'
Dem Lawmakers Blocked From ICE Facility After Attempting Surprise Visit to Check on...
McClain Backs Trump’s 'Big Beautiful Bill' to Slash Taxes, Boost Economy, and Rein...
From South Dakota to DC: Courts Uphold Religious Rights of Employers and Charities
VIP
Maxine Waters Tried to Storm ICE Center in LA, What Happened Next Is...
Who’s Really Funding LA’s Anti-ICE Protests?
'Big Mistake, Big Blunder': Alan Dershowitz Explains Where Abrego Garcia's Attorneys Went...
Tipsheet

Likely Kentucky Senate Candidate Nate Morris Calls for Total Immigration Freeze

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | June 09, 2025 10:00 PM
X/@NateMorris

Likely Kentucky Senate candidate Nate Morris unleashed a fiery condemnation of Democrats as violent anti-ICE riots continued to engulf Los Angeles for a fourth straight night. With California's leadership floundering, Morris voiced his outrage, blaming the unrest on illegal immigrants who, he argued, show blatant disregard for American laws, values, and culture.

Advertisement

In a video posted to X, Morris demanded a halt to all new immigration until every illegal immigrant who entered the country during the Biden administration has been deported.

“The events in California and the things that are going on as we speak are an absolute utter disgrace,” Morris said, thanking President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth for their leadership. 

Morris praised Trump and Hegseth for having zero tolerance for illegal immigrants and those protesting against ICE. 

“Western civilization will be gone as we know it unless we respond as aggressively and we take immediate action to fix our immigration crisis once and for all,” Morris continued. “What I see going on in our country today related to immigration makes me sick.” 

Recommended

The LA Chaos Is an Illusion and Trump Will Not Fall for It Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Morris attributed the problem to long-serving politicians, including Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), whom he criticized for repeatedly supporting amnesty measures throughout his career.

In a separate post, he also took aim at California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), holding him accountable for the crisis over his backing of open border policies and amnesty. Morris proposed a two-part solution: first, deport illegal immigrants; second, remove the career politicians who helped create the problem.

Morris's post received praise from conservative commentator Charlie Kirk. 

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The LA Chaos Is an Illusion and Trump Will Not Fall for It Kurt Schlichter
The New York Times Just Went Full North Korea on the LA Riots Matt Vespa
MSNBC Reporter Becomes Totally Unglued and Has a Pro-Illegal Alien Tantrum Outside an LA Home Depot Matt Vespa
'Big Mistake, Big Blunder': Alan Dershowitz Explains Where Abrego Garcia's Attorneys Went So Wrong Rebecca Downs
Is Gavin Newsom Going to Regret Saying This About Tom Homan? Katie Pavlich
The Real Mastermind Behind Greta Thunberg's Gaza Flotilla Will Blow Your Mind Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The LA Chaos Is an Illusion and Trump Will Not Fall for It Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement