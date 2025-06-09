Likely Kentucky Senate Candidate Nate Morris Calls for Total Immigration Freeze

Likely Kentucky Senate candidate Nate Morris unleashed a fiery condemnation of Democrats as violent anti-ICE riots continued to engulf Los Angeles for a fourth straight night. With California's leadership floundering, Morris voiced his outrage, blaming the unrest on illegal immigrants who, he argued, show blatant disregard for American laws, values, and culture.

In a video posted to X, Morris demanded a halt to all new immigration until every illegal immigrant who entered the country during the Biden administration has been deported.

“The events in California and the things that are going on as we speak are an absolute utter disgrace,” Morris said, thanking President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth for their leadership.

What's happening in LA is the logical result of years of open borders and amnesty. That's why we need a moratorium on new immigration into the country, until we can at least deport every single illegal alien who came under Biden. The future of Western Civilization is on the line. pic.twitter.com/U2IsEQjxrO — Nate Morris (@NateMorris) June 10, 2025

Morris praised Trump and Hegseth for having zero tolerance for illegal immigrants and those protesting against ICE.

“Western civilization will be gone as we know it unless we respond as aggressively and we take immediate action to fix our immigration crisis once and for all,” Morris continued. “What I see going on in our country today related to immigration makes me sick.”

Morris attributed the problem to long-serving politicians, including Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), whom he criticized for repeatedly supporting amnesty measures throughout his career.

In a separate post, he also took aim at California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), holding him accountable for the crisis over his backing of open border policies and amnesty. Morris proposed a two-part solution: first, deport illegal immigrants; second, remove the career politicians who helped create the problem.

Morris's post received praise from conservative commentator Charlie Kirk.