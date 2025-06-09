BREAKING: The Marines Are Headed Into LA
MSNBC Reporter Becomes Totally Unglued and Has a Pro-Illegal Alien Tantrum Outside an...
The New York Times Just Went Full North Korea on the LA Riots
A California Judge Just Handed the DEI Lobby a Major Win Against Trump
VIP
There Is No Eidence Terry Moran Was Drunk-Tweeting, and LA Riots Lead to...
Waymo Suspends Service in Downtown LA After Cars Set Ablaze by Rioters
Salvadoran Immigrants Thank America the Right Way
Likely Kentucky Senate Candidate Nate Morris Calls for Total Immigration Freeze
Dem Lawmakers Blocked From ICE Facility After Attempting Surprise Visit to Check on...
McClain Backs Trump’s 'Big Beautiful Bill' to Slash Taxes, Boost Economy, and Rein...
From South Dakota to DC: Courts Uphold Religious Rights of Employers and Charities
VIP
Maxine Waters Tried to Storm ICE Center in LA, What Happened Next Is...
Who’s Really Funding LA’s Anti-ICE Protests?
'Big Mistake, Big Blunder': Alan Dershowitz Explains Where Abrego Garcia's Attorneys Went...
Tipsheet

CNN Horrified That Trump Used the Word 'Insurrectionists'

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | June 09, 2025 9:00 PM
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

CNN became flustered after President Donald Trump referred to the anti-ICE protestors “insurrectionists,” after they spent three nights terrorizing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in Los Angeles as they conducted operations against criminal illegal immigrants. 

Advertisement

The anti-ICE demonstrators spent all weekend throwing rocks at federal agents, hurling Molotov cocktails, setting cars on fire, and yelling terrorist chants. All of the Los Angeles area was on fire as civil unrest continued to rage through the city. In response, President Trump called on 2,000 National Guard troops to help deter the chaos. 

“The people that are causing the problem are professional agitators. They're insurrectionist. They’re bad people,” Trump said on Monday. 

Trump’s comments rattled CNN host Dana Bash and Stephen Collinson, who said it was a “very serious word that is being thrown around.” 

“That word he used, they're insurrectionists. I can't imagine that that was an accident,” Bash said. 

Recommended

The LA Chaos Is an Illusion and Trump Will Not Fall for It Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

However, let us remember that CNN, along with The New York Times and MSNBC, threw around the word “insurrectionists” like there was no tomorrow after people stormed the Capitol during the Jan. 6 protests. They pushed a narrative that exaggerated the events as a violent attempt to overthrow the government. Yet, the rioters who are causing chaos in LA are, according to left-wing pundits, nothing more than “peacefully” protesting. 

Republicans argue the term “insurrectionists” is politically charged and has been weaponized to discredit Trump.  

Tags: CNN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The LA Chaos Is an Illusion and Trump Will Not Fall for It Kurt Schlichter
The New York Times Just Went Full North Korea on the LA Riots Matt Vespa
MSNBC Reporter Becomes Totally Unglued and Has a Pro-Illegal Alien Tantrum Outside an LA Home Depot Matt Vespa
'Big Mistake, Big Blunder': Alan Dershowitz Explains Where Abrego Garcia's Attorneys Went So Wrong Rebecca Downs
Is Gavin Newsom Going to Regret Saying This About Tom Homan? Katie Pavlich
The Real Mastermind Behind Greta Thunberg's Gaza Flotilla Will Blow Your Mind Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The LA Chaos Is an Illusion and Trump Will Not Fall for It Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement