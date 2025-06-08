Tom Homan Hammers Whiny Newsom
Bongino: We're Not Backing Down
And With Those Riots, The Invasion of America Is Reconfirmed
America Under Attack: Here's the Image That Captures the Anti-ICE Mayhem Engulfing LA
An Original Rooftop Korean Weighed in on the Current Anti-ICE Riots in LA
CA Dems Totally Melted Down Over Trump Deploying the National Guard to Los...
They're Making Molotov Cocktails? Do We Have Full-Blown Civil War in LA Right...
The LAPD Went Full Orwell on the Anti-ICE Riots in LA
Yes… I Voted for This!
Europe's Cascade of Self-inflicted Wounds
Woman Declared Dead, Moved Into Coffin, Turns Out to Be Alive
Dems Absolutely Lose It Over Trump's Swift Action to Restore Order in LA...
First LA Fires, Now the Riots Over ICE. Karen Bass is Not Handling...
The Cruel Case of Political Prisoner Derek Chauvin
Tipsheet

Video Reveals the Deadly Danger Law Enforcement Faced During Violent Anti-ICE Riots

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | June 08, 2025 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Video footage captured on Saturday during the chaotic and violent anti-ICE riots in Los Angeles exposed the brutal reality faced by law enforcement officers against the violent mobs. As radical agitators hurled rocks, bottles, and even Molotov cocktails, federal agents were forced to confront chaos and lawlessness that local Democrat leadership refused to control.

Advertisement

Fox News’ Bill Melugin shared a harrowing video on social media showing the view from inside a Border Patrol vehicle as it is pelted with rocks while trying to leave an anti-ICE protest. The sounds of windows and the windshield shattering with each impact are clearly audible. A federal source warned that the attack could have seriously injured or even killed one of the agents or caused a deadly crash.

These anti-ICE agitators didn’t stop at throwing rocks at law enforcement vehicles—they escalated to violent attacks on officers and even started fires in the streets of Los Angeles. In a shocking display of disrespect, one protester was caught tossing an American flag into the flames.

Recommended

America Under Attack: Here's the Image That Captures the Anti-ICE Mayhem Engulfing LA Matt Vespa
Advertisement

And then there’s this individual caught on camera throwing rocks at Border Patrol and unmarked federal vehicles as they tried to leave Paramount, California. 

While Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) labels the Trump administration’s National Guard deployment as “deranged,” he remains silent about the truly deranged individuals fueling the violent riots in his own state.

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

America Under Attack: Here's the Image That Captures the Anti-ICE Mayhem Engulfing LA Matt Vespa
Tom Homan Hammers Whiny Newsom Katie Pavlich
CA Dems Totally Melted Down Over Trump Deploying the National Guard to Los Angeles Matt Vespa
Bongino: We're Not Backing Down Katie Pavlich
An Original Rooftop Korean Weighed in on the Current Anti-ICE Riots in LA Matt Vespa
What the Media Won’t Dare Show You About the Anti-ICE Riots Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
America Under Attack: Here's the Image That Captures the Anti-ICE Mayhem Engulfing LA Matt Vespa
Advertisement