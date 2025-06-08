Video Reveals the Deadly Danger Law Enforcement Faced During Violent Anti-ICE Riots

Video footage captured on Saturday during the chaotic and violent anti-ICE riots in Los Angeles exposed the brutal reality faced by law enforcement officers against the violent mobs. As radical agitators hurled rocks, bottles, and even Molotov cocktails, federal agents were forced to confront chaos and lawlessness that local Democrat leadership refused to control.

Fox News’ Bill Melugin shared a harrowing video on social media showing the view from inside a Border Patrol vehicle as it is pelted with rocks while trying to leave an anti-ICE protest. The sounds of windows and the windshield shattering with each impact are clearly audible. A federal source warned that the attack could have seriously injured or even killed one of the agents or caused a deadly crash.

BREAKING: @FoxNews has obtained intense video showing @CBP agents’ perspective inside their vehicle as it is pelted with rocks while they attempt to leave the anti-ICE protest in Paramount, CA today. You can hear & see the windows & windshield breaking w/ each hit. Federal source… pic.twitter.com/2oo2N4GzU1 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 7, 2025

These anti-ICE agitators didn’t stop at throwing rocks at law enforcement vehicles—they escalated to violent attacks on officers and even started fires in the streets of Los Angeles. In a shocking display of disrespect, one protester was caught tossing an American flag into the flames.

Someone started a fire and threw an American flag on it here in Paramount, CA pic.twitter.com/EchJufoQM7 — Matthew Seedorff (@MattSeedorff) June 7, 2025

And then there’s this individual caught on camera throwing rocks at Border Patrol and unmarked federal vehicles as they tried to leave Paramount, California.

Felon that should be charged with attempted murder, hurls rocks at Border Patrol and unmarked Federal vehicles leaving Paramount California. pic.twitter.com/sXO5MvrU8p — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) June 7, 2025

While Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) labels the Trump administration’s National Guard deployment as “deranged,” he remains silent about the truly deranged individuals fueling the violent riots in his own state.