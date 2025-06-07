We Have Full-Blown Riots in LA Right Now
Sorry Travelers, Your Costco Card Isn’t a REAL ID

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | June 07, 2025 6:00 PM
AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is reminding Americans that their Costco membership cards won’t cut it at airport security. While millions rely on the wholesale giant for everything from groceries to gas, the federal agency wants travelers to know that loyalty to Costco won’t get you past a TSA checkpoint without their REAL ID.

“We love hotdogs & rotisserie chickens as much as the next person but please stop telling people their Costco card counts as a REAL ID because it absolutely does not," the TSA wrote on Facebook this week. 

The TSA’s reminder comes less than a month after the U.S. began requiring a REAL ID driver's license when flying domestically on May 7. 

“Department of Defense IDs for active and retired military continue to be an acceptable form of ID at TSA checkpoints following the implementation of REAL ID last month," the TSA said. 

In addition to a REAL ID-compliant state ID or driver's license, domestic flyers can use a passport, passport card, or a valid military ID card.

Now, I’m not saying travelers should be allowed to use their Costco membership cards to get through airport security—but in an age where illegal immigrants can board planes with little more than a government-issued notice, it’s no wonder some people thought they might give it a try.

During the height of illegal immigration under the Biden administration, undocumented immigrants were permitted to fly domestically without a traditional photo ID. Instead, they could use documents such as a Notice to Appear (Form I-862), an Order of Release on Recognizance, or ICE/CBP-issued booking paperwork.

Critics argued that allowing individuals to board a plane with a “Notice to Appear” form, rather than a verifiable government ID, undermines national security. Others said it was a double standard by making American citizens show REAL ID-compliant identification, while illegal aliens are granted exceptions, raising questions about equal enforcement.

