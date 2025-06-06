Trade Talks With China Are Moving Forward
Dems Dropped a New Term for Illegal Aliens...and This CNN Commentator Wasn't Having...
Former Obama State Dept. Spox Still Doesn't See Evidence of Biden's Mental Decline
AG Pam Bondi Announces Serious Charges Against Maryland Man Deported to El Salvador
Elon Musk’s Dad Breaks Silence on Feud With Trump, Offers His Son Some...
Artificial Blood? It Could Become a Thing Sooner Than We Think.
Gov. Hobbs Vetoes Bill Blocking CCP From Buying Land Near U.S. Bases, Sparks...
Blackburn Introduces New Bill to Criminalize Doxxing of Federal Law Enforcement
VIP
Paris Rioters Get Slap on the Wrist
Iran Orders Thousands of Tons of Ballistic Missile Materials From China Amid Tense...
USA Today Updated Their Article on Suspected Terrorist's Daughter. It's Not Better.
Kilmar Abrego Garcia on His Way Back to US to Face Criminal Charges
VIP
Rubio Imposed Sanctions on Three International Criminal Court Judges. Here's Why.
'People Will Die': Hakeem Jeffries, Chuck Schumer Cannot Handle This Bill
Tipsheet

Trump Admin Shuts Down Controversial TSA 'Quiet Skies' Program Used to Surveil Law-Abiding Americans

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | June 06, 2025 10:00 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The Trump administration ended the Transportation Security Administration’s controversial “Quiet Skies” program after over 15 years. The initiative, which quietly tracked U.S. citizens, including law-abiding travelers, without warrants or notification, has long raised serious privacy concerns. By shutting it down, the administration is reaffirming its commitment to limiting the federal government’s surveillance powers and ensuring that security efforts stay focused on real threats, not innocent Americans.

Advertisement

The program, which began in 2010, is a federal domestic surveillance program that uses analysts and undercover air marshals to monitor individuals in and around U.S. airports to help prevent terror attacks. However, critics say that despite its $200 million annual cost, it lacks proven effectiveness in actually preventing terrorist attacks. 

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem emphasized that the program failed to thwart any terrorist incidents despite its substantial expenditure. 

“It is clear that this program was used as a political rolodex of the Biden Administration — weaponized against its political foes and to benefit their well-heeled friends,” Noem said. 

“This program should have been about the equal application of security; instead, it was corrupted to be about political targeting. The Trump Administration will restore the integrity, privacy, and equal application of the law for all Americans, including aviation screening,” she continued. 

The Trump administration has previously said the program had become “weaponized” under the Biden administration. It faced scrutiny after reports claimed that individuals such as Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard were surveilled, possibly for political reasons. 

Recommended

Dems Dropped a New Term for Illegal Aliens...and This CNN Commentator Wasn't Having Any of It Matt Vespa
Advertisement

“Gabbard, and many other Americans, were placed on the Silent Partners’ Quiet Skies list with little to no visibility, awareness, explanation, or oversight,” DHS said in a statement. 

Gabbard believes the surveillance was meant to intimidate her, warning others that criticizing then–Vice President Kamala Harris could lead to consequences.

Noem also announced she would call for a “full and thorough Congressional investigation to uncover further corruption through this program.” 

Tags: DOMESTIC TERRORISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Dems Dropped a New Term for Illegal Aliens...and This CNN Commentator Wasn't Having Any of It Matt Vespa
Gov. Hobbs Vetoes Bill Blocking CCP From Buying Land Near U.S. Bases, Sparks National Security Backlash Sarah Arnold
Elon Musk’s Dad Breaks Silence on Feud With Trump, Offers His Son Some Advice Jeff Charles
USA Today Updated Their Article on Suspected Terrorist's Daughter. It's Not Better. Rebecca Downs
There's Been an Update About That Reported Phone Call Between Trump, Musk Following Feud Leah Barkoukis
Patriots Are the Losers in the Trump v. Musk Feud Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Dems Dropped a New Term for Illegal Aliens...and This CNN Commentator Wasn't Having Any of It Matt Vespa
Advertisement