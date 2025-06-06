Iran Orders Thousands of Tons of Ballistic Missile Materials From China Amid Tense Nuclear Talks

Iran has ordered thousands of tons of ballistic missile materials from communist China, raising new concerns about the regime’s intentions and its growing alliance with America’s adversaries. This development comes amid tense negotiations with the Trump administration over the future of Iran’s nuclear program, as the regime works to rebuild its military capabilities.

Advertisement

According to a Wall Street Journal report, shipments of ammonium perchlorate are expected to arrive in Iran within the next several months. An Iranian company, Pishgaman Tejarat Rafi Novin Co., recently placed the order for this missile component, with the material sourced from Hong Kong-based Lion Commodities Holdings Ltd. Notably, the order was placed months before President Donald Trump’s proposed nuclear talks with Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The shipment is expected to support Iran’s broader efforts to rebuild its "Axis of Resistance" network, which includes multiple terrorist proxies throughout the region.

The ammonium perchlorate is likely to end up in the hands of Iran-aligned militias in the region, including the Houthis in Yemen, who have launched missiles at Israel and targeted commercial ships in the Red Sea. As a key ingredient in solid rocket fuel, ammonium perchlorate could potentially power at least 800 ballistic missiles, significantly increasing the threat to regional stability and U.S. interests.

Iran has increased its stockpiles of uranium enriched just below weapons-grade levels. In response, the U.S. has urged Iran to limit its nuclear activities. However, Iran has made clear it has no intention of negotiating restrictions on its missile program.

Earlier this year, Iranian ships docked in China to load nearly 1,000 tons of sodium perchlorate, which will be delivered to Iranian ports. Sodium perchlorate is a precursor for ammonium perchlorate, which is enough to fuel at least 260 short-range missiles.

On Tuesday, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called the U.S. “arrogant” and rejected a nuclear deal that would have allowed Tehran to continue low-level uranium enrichment.