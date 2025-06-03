First Round of DOGE Cuts Headed to Capitol Hill

Capitol Hill is set to receive a long-overdue package of spending cuts this week as the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) prepares to deliver a $9.4 billion spending cuts bill on Tuesday. In a time of soaring spending and mounting debt, DOGE’s efforts stand out as a rare victory for American taxpayers, largely thanks to the Trump administration’s push to eliminate waste and streamline government.

The White House’s Director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), Russ Vought, said President Donald Trump was planning to send the package to Congress. However, he said that the cuts would not all come in one bill, but rather reflect only a fraction of the DOGE cuts. Vought emphasized that the $9.4 billion proposed cuts are relatively small compared to the federal government's massive $6.8 trillion yearly budget. This follows a prolonged internal debate over how to codify the spending reductions implemented through DOGE officially.

Vought explained that the first proposed rescissions bill, which includes cuts to DOGE, targets wasteful foreign aid, USAID, and funding for entities such as the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and NPR, programs he argued were not only wasteful but harmful to U.S. foreign policy. He also said more cuts would be proposed if Congress passed the initial bill.

He expressed confidence that the House would approve the package, pointing out that senior Republican leaders have been actively involved in shaping its contents. He said the Trump administration will submit additional proposals if Congress moves forward with these spending cuts.

“So we are being very careful that we do not use our procedural opportunities in going down a path that won’t lead to passage,” Vought said. “But we are pretty confident that the House and Senate are going to work with us to get this thing into law.”

On Monday, Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) said that he expects the House to consider the rescissions package first and then the Senate would take it up “as quickly as we can.”

Elon Musk stated that the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has already saved an estimated $175 billion.