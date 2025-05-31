NYC Democrat Pushes Taxpayer-Funded Dental Care for Illegal Aliens

A progressive New York City lawmaker is facing criticism after advocating for taxpayer-funded dental care for illegal immigrants. With countless American citizens struggling to afford even basic healthcare, critics argue the proposal puts the needs of non-citizens ahead of hardworking taxpayers.

New York City Councilwoman Gale Brewer (D-Manhattan) is calling on the government to provide free dental insurance to illegal immigrants, claiming she has already spent nearly $10,000 of her own money on procedures like cavity fillings and root canals. She also stated that she is pushing the city to cover broader healthcare costs for undocumented migrants.

During a budget meeting earlier this month, Brewer pressed NYC Health Department officials, demanding to know who is taking care of illegal immigrants in the city.

“Is someone paying attention to all of their health needs?” She said. “They have a lot of health needs. Forget the dental! I’m already out $8,000-$10,000 on the dental. So, who is paying attention to them?”

While Brewer is using her own money to help those in need, she is still pushing for illegal immigrants to receive government-funded benefits. Meanwhile, countless American citizens continue to struggle with medical costs and lack adequate health coverage.

“I happen to know a lot of … asylum seekers [and] support them,” Brewer added. “You can’t imagine how well I know then them – extremely well. And so, I’ve taken on a lot of the young people, a ton of them. I’m really concerned about their health.”

This is the same crazy liberal who complained about the food inmates of Rikers Island were being fed and advocated for feeding them “farm-to-table” meals.

“I want fresh fruits and vegetables!” she said. “I want local produce and local meat for people in custody.”

Brewer’s proposal drew criticism from Councilwoman Vickie Paladino (R-Queens), who remarked that she wishes U.S. veterans were provided with farm-to-table meals instead.