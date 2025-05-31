'It’s Just Wonderful': Pittsburgh Steelworkers Praise Trump After President Saves U.S. Steel

In the heart of America’s steel country, President Donald Trump received praise on Friday from Pittsburgh steelworkers after vowing to keep U.S. Steel an “American company.” Workers cheered as Trump announced he had blocked a foreign takeover and secured a new partnership that preserves the future of the iconic steelmaker. For many in the industry, Trump’s action wasn’t just policy—it was personal.

“We saved the legacy of all of our forefathers. They’re all looking down on us and saying thank you,” one worker said.

During Trump’s speech at U.S. Steel's Irvin Works in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, the president addressed the crowd, calling steelworkers the "heart and soul of U.S. Steel." He promised that the partnership with Nippon Steel would save 14,000 jobs and that there would be "no layoffs and no outsourcing whatsoever." The president also revealed that steelworkers will receive a $5,000 bonus for the partnership.

“If you don't have steel, you don't have a country," Trump told the crowd.

The people of Pittsburgh, whose livelihoods are deeply tied to the steel industry, spoke with CBS News Pittsburgh and praised President Trump for his efforts to save American steel. Many expressed renewed hope for their families and future generations, crediting Trump with bringing stability and opportunity back to their community.

“How I feel is that I can take a breath today,” Andrew Macey, a U.S. Steelworker, said. “It seemed like through this whole sale that was pending, it just gave you stress. It’s just wonderful.”

Another U.S. Steelworker compared it to Christmas, thanking Trump for protecting at least 11,000 jobs for Pennsylvanians.

“President Trump, what he did today… Well, it’s presidential,” another, a third-generation steelworker, told the outlet.

“That's gonna make sure that we not only continue to stay alive, but also strive for us," steelworker Dan Allen said of the partnership.

President Trump announced a $2.2 billion investment to boost steel production in the Mon Valley, with most of the work expected over the next 14 months. As part of the plan, Nippon Steel has committed to building a new hot mill at the West Mifflin plant that features newer and cleaner technology.

Trump announced on Friday that he would double tariffs on imported steel from 25 percent to 50 percent. He said that America should rely on high-quality, American-made steel, specifically from places like Pittsburgh, rather than low-quality imports from places like Shanghai, to ensure a stronger and prouder national future.