Trump Doubles Steel Tariffs to 50%, Declares End to 'Shoddy Steel from Shanghai'

President Donald Trump is doubling down on his America First economic agenda, announcing a bold move to double tariffs on imported steel to 50 percent. Framing it as a necessary step to protect American workers and rebuild the U.S. manufacturing base, Trump’s decision sends a clear message: the days of cheap foreign steel undercutting American industry are over.

During remarks at U.S. Steel’s Irvin Works in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, on Friday, Trump announced that he would double steel tariffs from 25 to 50 percent. He said that America should rely on high-quality, American-made steel, specifically from places like Pittsburgh, rather than low-quality imports from places like Shanghai, to ensure a stronger and prouder national future.

“At 25%, they can sort of get over that fence. At 50%, they can no longer get over the fence,” Trump said. “Pittsburgh will very soon be respected around the world as the Steel City again. We don’t want America’s future to be built with shoddy steel from Shanghai, we want it built with the strength and the pride of Pittsburgh.”

President Trump initially considered raising the tariffs to 40 percent, but said, “Would you rather have a 40% or a 50%?’ They said, ‘We'll take 50.’ I said, ‘I had I had a feeling you were going to say that.’ So congratulations.”’

Trump is visiting U.S. Steel following his announcement that he plans to approve its merger with Japan’s Nippon Steel. Both investors and union workers are eager to hear more details about the agreement. Earlier this month, in a post on Truth Social, Trump referred to the merger as a partnership, assuring that U.S. Steel would keep its headquarters in Pittsburgh. He also stated that Nippon plans to invest $14 billion in the historic American steelmaker over the next 14 months.

The president said it was an "investment, it’s a partial ownership, but the USA will control it.”

“The people here understand the word tariff, and you understand it better than the people on Wall Street. But now the people on Wall Street are finding out. They're saying, ‘Wow, you know, Trump was right’,” the president continued.

The tariff hike will go into effect on June 4.

“It is my great honor to raise the Tariffs on steel and aluminum from 25% to 50%, effective Wednesday, June 4th," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "Our steel and aluminum industries are coming back like never before. This will be yet another BIG jolt of great news for our wonderful steel and aluminum workers. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"