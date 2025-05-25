Why This MSNBC Segment With James Comey Was Beyond Surreal
Tipsheet

'This Motherf*cker:' Kamala Harris Went on Scathing Rant About Longtime CNN Reporter

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | May 25, 2025 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Former Vice President Kamala Harris didn’t hold back after a heated exchange with Anderson Cooper, calling the CNN host a “motherf***er” and complaining about how he reportedly mistreated her following a tense interview about former President Joe Biden’s recent debate meltdown. 

During a CNN interview that aired last year following Biden’s catastrophic debate performance, Cooper questioned Harris over whether the then-president should step aside over his very obvious cognitive decline. 

“This motherf–ker doesn’t treat me like the damn vice president of the United States, she said to colleagues,” according to the new book “Original Sin,” by CNN’s Jake Tapper and Axio’s Alex Thompson. 

During the June interview, Cooper referenced reports of Democrats feeling “panic” over Biden’s debate performance, calling it a “disaster” or “train wreck.” Harris pushed back, saying Biden had a “slow start” but finished “strong.”

“People can debate on style points,” Harris said. “I got the point that you’re making about a one-and-a-half-hour debate tonight — I’m talking about three and a half years of performance and work that has been historic.”

In Tapper and Thompson’s book, they wrote that “After the interview, Harris was visibly angry with Cooper. He had been asking the questions the nation had been wondering, but she took it personally.” 

“This motherf***er doesn’t treat me like the damn vice president of the United States,” Harris reportedly told her staff. 

This comes after Biden revealed he was diagnosed last week with late-stage prostate cancer, raising fresh concerns about his health within the White House.

