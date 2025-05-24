WaPo Columnist Accuses Jill Biden of 'Elder Abuse' Over Biden's 2024 Campaign Push

Longtime Washington Post columnist Sally Quinn recently accused former First Lady Jill Biden of “elder abuse” for reportedly encouraging former President Joe Biden to seek re-election despite his declining health and a prostate cancer diagnosis that many claim was known years before it was made public.

In a recent interview on the Tara Palmeri Show, Quinn said that establishment Democrats were “horrified” by Jill Biden’s actions. She added that she holds the former First Lady responsible and believes she did a disservice to the country.

“I blame Jill Biden for this. Jill Biden is his wife. And if Jill Biden had stood up and gone to him and said, ‘Joe, you can’t do it’… He wouldn’t have run,” Quinn said. “She clearly was in favor of his running, and I just think it was a terrible disservice to the country.”

Quinn was stunned by Jill Biden’s relentless efforts to push for her husband’s 2024 campaign immediately following the widely criticized June debate, which intensified concerns about whether the former president was capable of serving another four years. She accused Jill of not protecting her husband, suggesting it was “elder abuse.”

Quinn, whose late husband, Washington Post editor Ben Bradlee, who had dementia until he died in 2014, said Biden’s constant wandering off and sudden outbursts reminded her of how her husband acted during the last few years of his life with the disease.

Quinn, who frequently dines with DC bureaucrats, revealed that the concern regarding Biden’s ability to handle another four years in office was nearly unanimous. She said that “everybody” thought he shouldn’t run.

“People were just distraught that he was running and terrible for the party,” she continued. “I think everybody was horrified that he was put in a position where he was allowed to run, by his staff and by his wife. People felt sorry for him. But still it was his egotistical decision to stay in office, and look what happened.”

The WaPo veteran echoed growing public concern following President Biden’s cancer diagnosis, questioning how the illness went undetected despite his access to some of the best medical care in the world. She suggested it was absurd that the cancer wasn’t identified earlier.

“The president of the United States has the best medical care in the world, or should, and it should’ve been diagnosed a long time ago,” Quinn said. “It’s hard for me not to believe that they didn’t know about it and were waiting to reveal it until it got too aggressive.”