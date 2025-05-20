Trump Announces Latest Project: Golden Dome to Protect US from Missiles

President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday his administration’s plans for a Golden Dome to protect the United States from missiles. Alongside Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, the pair said it will be a much more extensive version of Israel’s Iron Dome that includes a massive array of surveillance satellites and a separate fleet of attacking satellites that would shoot down offensive missiles soon after liftoff. Israel has used a similar system for years, successfully intercepting over 5,000 rockets with a success rate exceeding 90 percent.

Advertisement

Trump also said that “everything” for the project would be built in the United States.

“Once fully constructed, the Golden Dome will be capable of intercepting missiles even if they are launched from other sides of the world,” Trump said, adding that he believes it will be completed within two-and-a-half to three years.

“We’re the only ones that have this, we call it ‘super technology,’ nobody else has it, and nobody else has nearly, nowhere near what we have,” Trump said. “So this is a very exciting project, this is something that will — the general said close to 100 percent protection — so that’s something we need.”

🚨 #BREAKING: President Trump and Secretary Hegseth have announced the GOLDEN DOME missile defense system for the U.S.



"Golden Dome will be capable of catching missiles from across the world or even SPACE."



"We'll be completing the job Reagan started 40 years ago!"



Trump also… pic.twitter.com/MX1URx1fa0 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 20, 2025

The president also said that Canada wants to be involved in the project, which will be led by the Vice Chief of Space Operations, United States Space Force General Michael Guetlein.

Trump’s “one big beautiful bill” included $25 billion in funding for the Golden Dome, to which the president said it was “amazing” how easy it would be to fund.

Meanwhile, Hegseth called the project a “game-changer” and a “generational investment in the security of America and Americans.”

Trump’s announcement earned praise from House members who are veterans, who said the Golden Dome represents a serious step toward strengthening our homeland defenses and staying ahead of adversaries like China and Russia.

“Over forty years ago, President Reagan launched the Strategic Defense Initiative to protect America from Soviet nuclear threats. Today, the danger has multiplied: China and Russia have aggressively expanded their nuclear arsenals, Iran and North Korea are racing toward nuclear capability, and shadowy non-state actors lurk at our borders. Advanced hypersonic weapons fly faster, hit harder, and can slip past our defenses," RSC Chairman August Pfluger (TX-11) said. "President Trump's Golden Dome stands as America's ultimate shield. This innovation brings Reagan's vision into the 21st century, meeting today's deadlier threats head-on. With enemies at the gate and our future at stake, America stands united behind President Trump's unshakeable commitment to defend our homeland."