The Kennedy Center is entering a new era by shifting its focus away from woke programming, thanks in large part to the leadership of President Donald Trump and the center's President, Richard Grenell. As part of a broader effort to restore the institution’s mission and broaden its appeal, the Kennedy Center is returning to its roots, offering programming that speaks to all Americans, rather than catering to the elite left. President Trump remains deeply involved with the Kennedy Center, underscoring his commitment to the arts, even hosting the entire board at the White House for dinner on Monday. Under Trump and Grenell’s leadership, the Kennedy Center is embracing traditional values and moving away from the divisive, politically driven content that has dominated for too long.

The Kennedy Center is revamping its programming to focus more on family-friendly content, including offering more faith-based programming that has often been excluded in the past. One such offering will be a free family screening of the new Angel Studios animated film The King of Kings, which tells the story of Jesus' life from the perspective of a young boy who discovers the transformative power of faith. This will be the first Jesus-centric show at the Kennedy Center since 2022.

The 2025/2026 theater season will offer exciting shows in theater, dance, and music, appealing to audiences of all ages with engaging and diverse performances.

“This season brings students of all ages on inspiring journeys,” Jordan LaSalle, Vice President of Education, said. “Featuring some of the most exciting companies from across the nation and world, each performance encourages the young and young-at-heart to unleash their imaginations. We are thrilled to continue our decades-long commitment to commissioning new works, including our first for our youngest of audiences and their families.”

Jane Raleigh, Director of Dance Programming, highlighted the Kennedy Center's longstanding tradition of showcasing top contemporary dance and ballet companies from around the world since its opening in 1971. She noted that the upcoming season will continue this legacy, blending historic influences with innovations in the dance world. Raleigh also emphasized several significant anniversaries throughout the season, celebrating the enduring impact these companies have had on generations of artists.

Trump is demonstrating his active role in reshaping the Kennedy Center as part of a broader effort to transform the social and ideological landscape of the national arts scene by hosting the center’s leadership board at the White House for dinner. During Monday night's event, CFO Donna Arduin stated that the Biden administration created a flawed budget, falsely presenting it as balanced. At the same time, it actually included a $100 million operating deficit and $26 million in nonexistent funds. Arduin emphasized that the new leadership has now corrected the issue and produced a truly balanced budget.