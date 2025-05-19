Trump Admin's ICE Operation Nets Over 400 Arrests and 500 Deportations, Targeting Criminal Immigrants

In another successful roundup of illegal immigrants under the Trump administration, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) recently apprehended more than 400 undocumented immigrants and deported over 500 individuals in a significant operation in Houston. This targeted enforcement action highlights President Donald Trump’s commitment to upholding the rule of law and securing the nation's borders.

During a seven-day ICE operation in Houston, Texas, ICE saw 422 arrests and 528 deportations, which included 296 criminals. The operation also prioritized removing illegal aliens from the U.S. who have exhausted due process and been ordered removed from the country.

Bret Bradford, ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Houston Field Office Director, emphasized that dangerous fugitives, gang members, and criminal aliens have exploited the crisis at the southern border to enter the U.S. illegally. These individuals have infiltrated local communities, causing harm to law-abiding citizens. He stressed the commitment of Texas law enforcement to protect the public, remove these criminals, and restore order, while reaffirming the importance of securing the southern border.

The criminal aliens arrested during the operation included:

A 46-year-old criminal alien from Colombia, arrested on May 7, who has been convicted of homicide and providing false information to law enforcement in Colombia.

A 40-year-old, three-time deported criminal alien from Mexico, arrested on May 8, who has been convicted three times for possession of a controlled substance, twice for illegal discharge of a firearm, and once each for arson, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, illegal entry, criminal mischief, and driving while intoxicated.

A 32-year-old, five-time deported criminal alien from Mexico, arrested on May 7, who has been convicted twice for burglary, larceny, and illegal reentry, and once for aggravated assault.

A 45-year-old criminal alien from Mexico, arrested on May 5, who has been convicted of sexual exploitation of a minor.

A 72-year-old criminal alien from Mexico, arrested on May 6, who has been convicted of homicide, robbery, shoplifting, assault, and carrying a prohibited weapon.

Bradford stated that the operation will save American taxpayers millions annually by reducing the amount of time illegal immigrants, who have gone through due process and been ordered removed, spend in ICE custody. ICE Houston is implementing a program created during the Trump administration to gather illegal immigrants at specific hubs along the U.S.-Mexico border. This initiative reportedly enables the deportation of immigrants to their home countries within 24 to 72 hours.