Conservatives Offer Prayers and Support After Joe Biden’s Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

Reactions poured in Sunday after former President Joe Biden’s office announced he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer. While tensions between conservatives and Biden have been high in recent years, many offered condolences and prayers as the Biden family faces this difficult chapter.

President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to express sympathy on behalf of himself and First Lady Melania Trump, saying they were saddened to hear of Biden’s diagnosis.

Statement from @POTUS and @FLOTUS on former President Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/RVqYDIwquq — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 18, 2025

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) also shared a message of support, writing, “Praying for former President Joe Biden as he battles prostate cancer.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), a frequent critic of Biden’s policies, set politics aside to extend her condolences, noting that her own father passed away from cancer and calling it a terrible disease.

I’m sorry to see this news.



Cancer is truly awful. My Dad passed away in 2021 with cancer.



Prays for Joe Biden and his family. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/IS38b2mpmL — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) May 18, 2025

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) echoed those sentiments, saying he and his wife are praying for Biden’s full recovery and were saddened by the news.

Susan and I are saddened to hear about President Biden’s prostate cancer diagnosis and are praying for his full recovery. — Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) May 18, 2025

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) also responded to the news of Biden’s cancer diagnosis, expressing hope for a future where devastating illnesses like prostate cancer can be cured. He added that he is keeping the Biden family in his prayers.

On Sunday, it was announced that Biden, 82, has been diagnosed with an "aggressive form" of prostate cancer that has been characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone."

"Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms," Biden's team said in a statement. "While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management. The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians."