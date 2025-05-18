Joe Biden Got Some Terrible Medical News Today
FBI Labels Palm Springs Fertility Clinic Explosion As Terrorist Act As Trump Moves to Expand IVF Access

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | May 18, 2025 6:00 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Federal investigators are now treating the deadly explosion at a California fertility clinic as a potential act of terrorism, raising concerns about domestic security and targeted violence. The FBI confirmed it is investigating Saturday’s bombing in Palm Springs, which killed at least one person and caused extensive damage to a reproductive health center. Authorities have identified the suspect as Guy Edward Bartkus, who is believed to have orchestrated the attack.

During a Sunday press conference, authorities identified the suspect as a 25-year-old from Twentynine Palms, California, describing him as a “pro-mortalist” who left behind disturbing online writings and attempted to record or livestream the attack. Akil Davis, head of the FBI’s Los Angeles field office, confirmed the agency is treating the incident as an act of terrorism.

“Make no mistake: This is an intentional act of terrorism,” Davis said.

According to law enforcement, authorities believe Davis was also involved in the attack. He was killed in a vehicle explosion linked to the incident and is believed to have attempted to either record video or livestream the bombing.

On Saturday, I reported on the explosion that rocked Palm Springs, California, causing significant damage to a reproductive health center and several surrounding buildings. The blast left one person dead and injured nineteen others. Despite the extensive structural damage, no staff members were harmed, and the IVF lab, including eggs, embryos, and other reproductive materials, remained intact.

In the days before the attack, Davis allegedly shared disturbing and erratic posts online, voicing anti-natalist beliefs and suggesting that humanity should stop reproducing. 

This comes just weeks after President Donald Trump reaffirmed his commitment to helping couples grow their families through in-vitro fertilization (IVF). He has consistently supported expanding access to IVF and lowering its costs. During a 2024 campaign stop in Michigan, Trump vowed that his administration would ensure IVF treatments are fully covered, either by the government or insurance providers, highlighting the need to boost birth rates in America.

In February, he signed an executive order aimed at making in vitro fertilization (IVF) more affordable and accessible. The directive calls for policy measures to safeguard IVF access and cut out-of-pocket expenses, underscoring the importance of supporting family formation through pro-growth public policy.

