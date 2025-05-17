Trump's OMB Director Quietly Calls Out the Republicans Threatening to Derail the 'Big,...
FBI Investigates Fertility Center Explosion, Not Ruling Out 'Act of Terrorism'

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | May 17, 2025 6:20 PM
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

An explosion rocked Palm Springs, California, on Saturday, severely damaging a reproductive health center and several nearby buildings. The blast has sparked concerns about public safety, infrastructure vulnerability, and the nature of the facility itself. FBI bomb technicians are on the scene, investigating whether the incident may have been a targeted act. Officials say they are not ruling out the possibility of terrorism, raising serious questions about domestic security and the risks tied to controversial medical sites.

According to reports, a car explosion in California left at least one person dead, damaged a fertility clinic, and sparked fires in nearby structures. Social media posts showed surrounding businesses with shattered windows and debris scattered across the area.

“This morning, an unexpected and tragic incident occurred outside our Palm Springs facility when a vehicle exploded in the parking lot near our building," the American Reproductive Centers fertility clinic wrote in a Facebook post. "We are heartbroken to learn that this event claimed a life and caused injuries, and our deepest condolences go out to the individuals and families affected.”

While the building sustained severe damage, no staff members were injured, and the IVF lab, including eggs, embryos, and other reproductive materials, remained unharmed.

U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California Bill Essayli said in an X post that his office was “aware of the explosion that occurred this morning in Palm Springs.”

“FBI is on scene and will be investigating whether this was an intention act,” Essayli wrote after the explosion. “We will release as much information as possible once we are able to confirm details.”

“Our mission has always been to help build families, and in times like these, we are reminded of just how fragile and precious life is," the fertility clinic wrote. "In the face of this tragedy, we remain committed to creating hope — because we believe that healing begins with community, compassion, and care. … This moment has shaken us, but it has not stopped us. We will continue to serve with strength, love, and the hope that brings new life into the world."

