This Throwback to 2021 Should Silence Any Dems Slamming Trump Over Qatari Jet

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | May 14, 2025 9:30 AM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

In a stunning display of hypocrisy, four Democrats enjoyed an all-expenses-paid luxury trip to Qatar in 2021, courtesy of the Gulf emirate itself. Meanwhile, they have made headlines for criticizing Trump for accepting a private jet from the Qatari royal family. While they had no qualms about indulging in a foreign-funded trip, they have a problem bashing the president for also accepting a gift from a foreign country. 

In 2021, Democrat Reps. Eric Swalwell (CA), Ruben Gallego (AZ), Lou Correa (CA), and Sara Jacobs (CA) accepted an all-expenses-paid trip to the Middle East funded by the U.S.-Qatar Business Council, totaling $84,621.59. During the visit, Swalwell and Gallego—both vocal critics of President Donald Trump—enjoyed sightseeing excursions with their wives, including camel rides. The U.S.-Qatar Business Council describes itself as “dedicated exclusively to enhancing the bilateral business relationship between the U.S. and Qatar.”

However, the US-Qatar Business Council said that the trade group did not pay for any congressional camel rides, rather only “costs directly associated with travel and the working agenda of the trip.”

Meanwhile, Democrats are attacking Trump for accepting a $400 million jet from the Qatari royal family, which is set to be refurbished for use as Air Force One.

“This is pay-to-play, plain and simple," Gallego wrote on X. “Trump isn’t making decisions based on what’s best for you – he’s selling out U.S. policy to whoever gives him the biggest jet.”

Gallego's communications director, Jacques Petit, pushed back against comparisons between the Democrats’ trip to the Middle East and Trump’s acceptance of the jet.

“If you think traveling on a bipartisan congressional delegation and visiting U.S. troops is the same as corruptly accepting a $400 million plane, then I have beachfront property in Arizona to sell you,” Petit said. 

Tags: DEMOCRATS

