Saudi Arabia Unveils Mobile McDonald's for Trump’s Visit

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | May 13, 2025 8:00 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

During President Donald Trump’s visit to Saudi Arabia, the kingdom went out of its way to make him feel at home by rolling out a mobile McDonald’s unit near the royal court. Knowing Trump’s well-known taste for fast food, Saudi officials arranged the setup as a personal gesture, blending diplomacy with familiarity. The move highlighted not only the President’s unique food preferences but also Saudi Arabia’s desire to build a strong relationship with the Trump administration.

On Tuesday, Riyadh pulled out all the stops for Trump’s visit, even ensuring the president was well-fed by setting up a mobile McDonald’s truck nearby, a nod to his well-known love for the fast-food chain.

Mike Wagenheim, senior U.S. correspondent for i24NEWS, confirmed the presence of the iconic American fast-food truck, stating, "Yes, it’s a mobile McDonald’s here in Riyadh." The truck was positioned outside the Saudi Media Ministry’s Media Oasis facility, which offers workspaces for media personnel and serves as a hub for journalists during significant events.

Trump has long been known for his love of McDonald’s. During the 2024 election campaign, he even worked behind the counter at a Pennsylvania location, promising to fix the famously unreliable ice cream machines. The October visit also served as a jab at former Vice President Kamala Harris, who had claimed she once worked at McDonald’s—despite no evidence supporting that claim.

The streets of Riyadh were adorned with Saudi flags, and American-made police cars provided a robust security presence throughout the city.

Trump has maintained a strong relationship with Saudi Arabia and is currently in the region to negotiate a $1 trillion investment deal. During his trip, he is also expected to visit Qatar and the United Arab Emirates to forge economic and business agreements, aiming to replicate the successful peace deals from his first administration’s visit.

Tags: SAUDI ARABIA TRUMP

