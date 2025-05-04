Houthi Missile Nearly Slams Into Israel’s Civilian Airport
Watch John Fetterman Argue With Pilot Over Having to Wear Seatbelt In Resurfaced Video

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | May 04, 2025 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

A recently resurfaced video shows Democrat Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) clashing with an American Airlines pilot over seatbelt compliance during a flight from Washington, D.C., to Pittsburgh. The incident occurred earlier this year and has drawn renewed attention following a report highlighting concerns about Fetterman's mental fitness. 

In the footage, Fetterman is seen arguing with the pilot, who insists that federal regulations require passengers to wear seatbelts. The senator argued that the seatbelt didn't fit properly, despite being offered a seatbelt extender. The dispute was visible to airline staff, and the pilot warned, "If you want to go to Pittsburgh, you'll need to follow our instructions, or you'll have to get off the airplane."

The confrontation has raised concerns about Fetterman's behavior and judgment, particularly in light of recent reports from his aides expressing worries about his mental health and erratic actions.

The resurfaced video has gained attention following a recent New York Magazine article titled "The Hidden Struggle of John Fetterman." The article, written by Fetterman’s former Chief of Staff Adam Jentleson, claims the senator has not been taking his medication and describes an incident where Fetterman allegedly fell asleep at the wheel after a redeye flight. Jentleson expressed concern, stating, “He is on a bad trajectory, and I’m really worried about him.”

He also wrote that Fetterman “won't be with us for much longer” if he doesn't change his behavior, with Jentleson claiming these are “the things you said to flag, so I am flagging.” 

However, Fetterman has consistently denied allegations that he is in poor health.

