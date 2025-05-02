Maine Teacher Sparks Outrage With Calls for Secret Service to 'Take Out' Trump and His Administration

In a shocking display of unchecked political hostility, a Maine high school teacher has openly called for the Secret Service to “take out” President Donald Trump and members of his administration. This dangerous rhetoric, which would be unthinkable if aimed at any other president, underscores the growing culture of violence and intolerance on the left.

In a series of Facebook posts, JoAnna St. Germain, an English teacher at Waterville High School in Maine, wrote that she believes “Trump and every sycophant he has surrounded himself with needs to die.” She then compared the president to Adolf Hitler and suggested that her violent comments can be justified because Trump is a dictator. She called on the Secret Service to “step up and take [the opportunity]” to kill Trump and people who support his "illegal, immoral, unconstitutional acts.”

“You are the ones with power. Coordinate. Take out every single person who supports Trump’s illegal, immoral, unconstitutional acts. Look at the sycophants and give them what they’re asking for. Every other country sees what’s happening, and they are taking stands. If you step up, we can avoid a civil war,” Germain wrote in her posts.

Germain, who claimed that Trump is leading "a fascist dictatorship,” said that if she had the same skill set as the Secret Service to take Trump and his supporters out, she would do it herself.

“I’m not talking about assassinating a president. A president is a person duly elected by the American people. Trump has shamelessly bragged openly about stealing the election. He is making plans to give himself a third term,” she said. “I’m talking about Americans recognizing a fascist dictatorship and standing against it… Secret Service, you are Americans. My beloved military, you are Americans. We, the people, are counting on you.”

The Waterville Police Department said they were investigating the teacher’s posts to ensure the safety of the school and the community.

“Rest assured that we have collaborated with our partners in federal law enforcement and at the school to ensure the safety of everyone in the community, especially our young people,” the police department said.

In a follow-up post, Germain clarified her earlier comments, stating that she wasn’t calling for Trump voters to be harmed but that those working in the president’s administration should be “held accountable.”

“I am so sorry you took that post to mean that all Republicans should die,” she wrote. “I meant that those in the room with Trump, who are permitting and approving his egregious actions, need to be held accountable. I’m not backtracking, I am clarifying. Trump is an immoral dictator wannabe. He needs to have a conversation with Jesus.”

However, as of Friday, her posts were still public and pinned to the top of her Facebook page.