VIP
They're Just Too Stupid
View Co-Host Had a Meltdown on CNN That Was One for the Record...
VIP
It's Been a Bad Time for the Democrats
Trump to Mexico: Help Us Fight Cartels—or We’ll Handle It Ourselves
Ashli Babbit's Family Gets Justice – Sort Of
VIP
North Carolina Private Schools Might Get a Lot Safer
While Left Wants Ban on 'Assault Weapons,' They're the Reason They Won't Get...
Buffalo Media Lying Down Instead of Probing Buffalo Schools
VIP
Jimmy Kimmel Takes a Jab at Gov. Pritzker's Weight on Late-Night Show
Trump Has Big Plans in Mind for Timothy Cardinal Dolan
Remember That '60 Minutes' Episode With Kamala Harris? Well...
That Military 'Buffer Zone' at the Border Just Got Extended
US-Ukraine Minerals Deal a ‘10-Year Deal,’ According to Former NSC Chief of...
VIP
DeSantis Has a Message for the Democrats Who Flew to El Salvador to...
Tipsheet

Trump’s Tariff: China Opens Door to Talks, Eases $40B In U.S. Imports

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | May 02, 2025 5:30 PM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

In another win for the Trump administration that underscores the strength of President Donald Trump’s America First economic agenda, China has signaled its openness to talk with the president about lowering tariffs. This development clearly acknowledges that the tough stance on trade, long dismissed by globalists and the mainstream media, is yielding results. After years of America being taken advantage of through one-sided trade deals, Trump’s firm approach seems to bring Beijing to the table. 

Advertisement

According to a statement from its Commerce Ministry, China is “evaluating” a U.S. offer to hold talks on tariffs. This comes as Beijing quietly exempted about $40 billion worth of American imports—roughly a quarter of all U.S. goods sent to China—from steep 125% tariffs. These exemptions, which cover pharmaceuticals and industrial chemicals, allow certain U.S. products to enter China without the heavy tax burden. The move appears to ease pressure on China’s economy following President Trump’s decision to raise tariffs on Chinese imports to 145%.

“The U.S. has recently taken the initiative on many occasions to convey information to China through relevant parties, saying it hopes to talk with China," the ministry said in a statement.

However, the Chinese ministry said it would not be forced into making a deal, adding that "attempting to use talks as a pretext to engage in coercion and extortion would not work.” 

Recommended

View Co-Host Had a Meltdown on CNN That Was One for the Record Books Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Friday that he believed Beijing is willing to reach an agreement with the U.S.

“I am confident that the Chinese will want to reach a deal. And as I said, this is going to be a multi-step process. First, we need to de-escalate. And then over time, we will start focusing on a larger trade deal,” he said. 

Tags: CHINA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

View Co-Host Had a Meltdown on CNN That Was One for the Record Books Matt Vespa
Fired DOJ Attorney Throws $1 Billion Tantrum Because of Trump's Pardons Jeff Charles
Remember That '60 Minutes' Episode With Kamala Harris? Well... Rebecca Downs
Ashli Babbit's Family Gets Justice – Sort Of Jeff Charles
Trump to Mexico: Help Us Fight Cartels—or We’ll Handle It Ourselves Jeff Charles
You Won’t Believe Where Tren de Aragua Members Were Caught Trying to Cross the Border Madeline Leesman

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
View Co-Host Had a Meltdown on CNN That Was One for the Record Books Matt Vespa
Advertisement