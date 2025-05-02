Trump’s Tariff: China Opens Door to Talks, Eases $40B In U.S. Imports

In another win for the Trump administration that underscores the strength of President Donald Trump’s America First economic agenda, China has signaled its openness to talk with the president about lowering tariffs. This development clearly acknowledges that the tough stance on trade, long dismissed by globalists and the mainstream media, is yielding results. After years of America being taken advantage of through one-sided trade deals, Trump’s firm approach seems to bring Beijing to the table.

According to a statement from its Commerce Ministry, China is “evaluating” a U.S. offer to hold talks on tariffs. This comes as Beijing quietly exempted about $40 billion worth of American imports—roughly a quarter of all U.S. goods sent to China—from steep 125% tariffs. These exemptions, which cover pharmaceuticals and industrial chemicals, allow certain U.S. products to enter China without the heavy tax burden. The move appears to ease pressure on China’s economy following President Trump’s decision to raise tariffs on Chinese imports to 145%.

“The U.S. has recently taken the initiative on many occasions to convey information to China through relevant parties, saying it hopes to talk with China," the ministry said in a statement.

However, the Chinese ministry said it would not be forced into making a deal, adding that "attempting to use talks as a pretext to engage in coercion and extortion would not work.”

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Friday that he believed Beijing is willing to reach an agreement with the U.S.

“I am confident that the Chinese will want to reach a deal. And as I said, this is going to be a multi-step process. First, we need to de-escalate. And then over time, we will start focusing on a larger trade deal,” he said.