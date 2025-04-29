Trump Celebrates 'Most Successful' First 100 Days, Vows to Fight the 'Corrupt Political Class'

President Donald Trump took the stage on Tuesday night at a Michigan rally to celebrate the "most successful" first 100 days of his second term. He energized the crowd, declaring that his first 100 days were the most groundbreaking in U.S. presidential history. He noted that "many, many people" agree with his assessment and called it the best start to a presidency.

“We've just gotten started. You haven't seen anything yet. It's just kicking off,” the president said.

🚨 #BREAKING: President Trump is holding a MASSIVE rally in Michigan on Tuesday to celebrate his first 100 days in office



This is his FIRST rally as the 47th President.



I’m freaking PUMPED! LFG! 🇺🇸🔥 pic.twitter.com/TnVBsnhNuX — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 23, 2025

Trump told the crowd that he is taking back the United States from a “sick political class” after a lifetime of unelected bureaucrats stealing Americans’ hard-earned paychecks, attacking the nation’s values, and trampling its freedoms.

“We’re stopping their gravy train, ending their power trip, and telling thousands of corrupt, incompetent, and unnecessary deep state bureaucrats, you’re fired!" He told the crowd.

Trump highlighted his immigration policies, which have significantly ramped up the deportation of illegal immigrants in the U.S. He also warned about the damaging impact Democrats could have on America.

“The radical left Democrats would right now be importing the next 10 million invaders and giving amnesty to 30 or 40 million illegals, many of them criminals, many of them murderers,” he said. "It would only be a matter of years or months until America itself became a failed Third World nation; that was happening to us, we were going to be a Third World Nation.”

He called Democrats “criminals” and said that if the left had won, Americans would be “living in a third-world hellhole.”

“That’s what they want,” Trump continued. “Removing the invaders is not just a campaign pledge. It’s by solemn duty as commander-in-chief. I have an obligation to do it.”