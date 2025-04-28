DHS Touts 'Most Secure Border in American History'
These Mega-Corporations Are Pulling Out of Financially Supporting Pride Month

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | April 28, 2025 8:45 PM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

In a significant shift from previous years, several major corporations have scaled back or withdrawn their support for Pride Month events. Companies such as Anheuser-Busch, Diageo, and Comcast have cited budget constraints and a challenging political environment as reasons for their decisions not to donate money to Pride groups ahead of Pride Month, a monthlong event celebrating LGBTQ+ people despite them claiming they don’t want to be treated any differently. The retreat follows a broader trend of businesses reevaluating their diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs amid increasing scrutiny and backlash from the Trump administration. As a result, LGBTQ+ advocacy groups and event organizers face financial shortfalls and logistical challenges, highlighting the growing divide between corporate strategies and grassroots activism. 

According to reports, major cities like San Francisco, Washington D.C., and St. Louis face significant funding gaps for their 2025 Pride events. San Francisco alone is reportedly short $200,000 after sponsors—including Comcast, Anheuser-Busch, Diageo, and Benefit Cosmetics—pulled their financial backing.

“Will we be able to keep the doors open?” San Francisco Pride Executive Director Suzanne Ford said. “You know, that's what I'm most concerned about now.”

Meanwhile, in Washington, D.C., Federal contractor Booz Allen Hamilton, a previously committed sponsor for the Capital Pride Alliance (CPA), has also withdrawn its financial support. The corporation was responsible for hosting the city’s World Pride event. Deloitte, Comcast, and Darcars Automotive Group have also decided not to fund the event. 

St. Louis is also facing a significant funding shortfall leading to Pride Month. It is reportedly facing a $150,000 shortfall after Anheuser-Busch halted its support. 

Andi Otto, Executive Director of Twin Cities Pride, slammed corporations that refuse to donate to Pride Events. 

“We spend our money as a community in these corporations, and I want them to give back,” he said. “They should give back.”

Luke Hartig, president of Gravity Research, said “conservative scrutiny” is the leading factor behind recent corporate shifts, pointing to a study he conducted showing that 60 percent of companies blame pressure from the Trump administration for their policy changes. Meanwhile, 40 percent of companies say fear of backlash from conservative consumers and activists is influencing their decisions—an effect felt even more strongly among consumer brands, where over 75 percent report it as a significant factor. 

Tags: WOKE

