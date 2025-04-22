Here's What Rahm Emanuel Said That Caused This Podcaster to Totally Melt Down
Democrats Scramble to Criticize Trump White House Over Using Real Eggs at Easter Event

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | April 22, 2025 7:30 PM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

In a move that highlights just how far removed Democrats are from everyday American traditions, critics on the Left attempted to stir controversy over the Trump White House’s use of real eggs during this year’s Easter Egg Roll. Rather than celebrate a return to a beloved, time-honored custom, liberal commentators seized on the opportunity to nitpick, proving once again that if President Donald Trump brings back something wholesome and traditional, Democrats will find a way to be offended by it.

On Monday, the Democratic National Committee took aim at the Trump White House, accusing it of "flaunting" its use of real eggs during the annual Easter Egg Roll. In a statement, Democrats claimed that while Trump hosted an extravagant event with 30,000 real eggs, many working families were left dyeing potatoes due to rising costs. They blamed Trump’s economic policies for driving up egg prices and increasing financial strain on everyday Americans.

While working families dyed potatoes instead of eggs for Easter, Trump’s White House is flaunting a 30,000-egg event worth over $15,500 in eggs alone. As Trump’s reckless economic agenda continues to skyrocket egg prices, even his own Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins is bracing for uncertainty. The contrast couldn’t be clearer: Trump and his billionaire backers only care about their own bottom lines while working families struggle to get by. 

Here’s a look at the White House using over $15,500 worth of eggs for its Easter Egg Roll while working families can barely afford eggs. NBC News: “White House plans to use real eggs for the Easter Egg Roll, despite a strain on supply and concern over prices” Associated Press: “U.S. egg prices increased again last month to reach a new record-high of $6.23 per dozen despite President Donald Trump’s prediction …

However, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins pushed back, sharing a video of the White House Easter Bunny holding a chart with the caption, “Nothing says @WhiteHouse Easter Egg Roll quite like a bunny rocking a handy dandy egg chart!” The chart highlighted that wholesale egg prices have dropped 56 percent. Even Axios acknowledged in a recent report that egg prices have declined since Trump took office.

“The average wholesale price of a dozen eggs was $3 Friday, down eight percent from $3.27 on March 21, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture data released Friday,” the report read. 

Over the weekend, I reported that Trump celebrated the drop in egg prices, joking, “If anything, they’re getting too low.” The president highlighted that wholesale egg prices have decreased by a stunning 47 percent since January 24, now averaging $3.10 per dozen.  

