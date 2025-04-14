Albuquerque Man Charged in Twin Arson Attacks on Tesla Dealership, GOP Headquarters

An Albuquerque man with a disturbing criminal history has been charged in connection with two politically charged arson attacks—one targeting a Tesla dealership and the other the Republican Party of New Mexico’s headquarters. The suspect, who had previously expressed anti-establishment and extremist views, is now facing federal charges as authorities investigate what appears to be a deliberate assault on political and economic symbols that don’t align with far-left ideology.

On Monday, authorities charged Jamison Wagner in connection with two separate arson attacks—one at a Tesla showroom and the other at the Republican Party of New Mexico headquarters. In the first incident, Wagner allegedly set fire to two Tesla vehicles and vandalized the building with graffiti, including phrases like “Tesla Nazi Inc.” and red and black swastikas. Two months later, the GOP office was similarly targeted in an arson attack. Investigators linked Wagner to both crimes after discovering matching improvised incendiary devices—glass containers filled with flammable liquid and sealed with distinctive green lids—at both scenes. Investigators also noted a hand-written capital “I” or “H” letter on the top of the green metal lid.

“Let this be the final lesson to those taking part in this ongoing wave of political violence,” Attorney General Pamela Bondi said. “We will arrest you, we will prosecute you, and we will not negotiate. Crimes have consequences.”

On April 12, the FBI and ATF searched Wagner’s home and uncovered significant evidence tying him to both arson attacks. Among the items found were a white cardboard box containing eight suspected incendiary devices, blue Styrofoam egg cartons matching the polystyrene used in the improvised napalm at the Tesla fire, and jars with green gingham-style lids similar to one recovered at the Republican Party of New Mexico fire. Investigators also found several jars labeled with handwritten capital letters “I” or “H,” consistent with markings seen on lids at both crime scenes.

Wagner has been charged with two counts of malicious damage or destruction of property by fire or explosives and faces between five and 20 years in prison for each count.

FBI Director Kash Patel said that Wagner’s arrest is part of a broader effort to crack down on attacks against Tesla facilities, praising the Albuquerque team for their work. Patel emphasized that, under Bondi's leadership, the FBI will continue pursuing and prosecuting those responsible for acts of domestic terrorism.