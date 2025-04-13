Trump White House: From Chaos To The Cross
Taking Care of Business: Trump Receives 'Legendary' Ovation at UFC Event

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | April 13, 2025 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Donald Trump received a thunderous standing ovation Saturday night as he entered a packed UFC event in Miami, underscoring his enduring popularity among Americans. The crowd erupted with cheers and chants of “USA! USA!” as Trump walked into the arena alongside his two grandchildren and UFC President Dana White, waving to fans and shaking hands. The moment marked another reminder of the president’s deep support among people who admire his tough stance on law and order and his unapologetic America First agenda. 

As Trump entered the arena, the crowd erupted with excitement, cheering wildly as he paused to sign autographs and shake hands with enthusiastic supporters. Chants of “Taking Care of Business!” echoed through the venue as he approached podcast host Joe Rogan, seated alongside Elon Musk, now serving as Trump’s Chief of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Several members of the Trump administration were also in attendance, including Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., FBI Director Kash Patel, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, and White House communications officials Steven Cheung and Taylor Budowich. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) were also spotted at the event, adding to the high-profile presence ringside.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, while boarding Air Force One, Trump reflected on his overwhelming reception, describing the crowd as “legendary” and the moment as unforgettable.

“Somewhat legendary," Trump said. "It was legendary. It’s a great honor to have that kind of ovation, really because it says we’re doing a good job. If we weren’t doing a good job, we’d get the opposite."  

President Donald J. Trump Is About to 'Roll' the Communist Chinese
Between fights, Trump was frequently shown on the jumbotron, drawing loud cheers from the crowd each time. At one point, he stood up and briefly danced to the Village People’s “YMCA,” energizing the arena and adding to the night’s electric atmosphere.

