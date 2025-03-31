Brad Schimel vs. Susan Crawford: The Key Issues at Stake in Wisconsin’s Supreme Court Race

The Wisconsin Supreme Court election is in full swing, carrying significant implications for state policy, national politics, and key social issues—especially given Wisconsin’s status as a crucial swing state. With so much on the line, both local and national figures are paying close attention. The battle between Republican former Attorney General Brad Schimel and liberal candidate Susan Crawford is set to be one of the most expensive judicial races in history.

Tuesday’s election will shape key issues such as abortion, transgender policies, redistricting, and broader political influence over healthcare and education. The two candidates hold sharply opposing views on these matters, making the race a pivotal battleground for the state’s future direction.

On abortion, Schimel has been very openly pro-life. As an attorney general, he defended the state’s restrictive abortion laws, including a law that requires women seeking an abortion to undergo an ultrasound. He has also voiced his support for efforts to limit abortion access in the state, especially in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

On the contrary, Crawford, a staunch pro-choice candidate, has publicly advocated for abortion access and has opposed any efforts to restrict access to the procedure in Wisconsin.

Regarding voting rights, Schimel has previously supported voter ID laws before casting ballots in an election, which Crawford has been critical of. While Schimel believes such laws would prevent voter fraud, his liberal opponent claimed that such measures disproportionately affect communities, such as people of color, students, and the elderly.

Another significant difference between the two is redistricting in Wisconsin.

Schimel has supported the existing redistricting maps, which benefit Republicans, and, as attorney general, he defended them against Democratic legal challenges. In contrast, Crawford advocates for a nonpartisan redistricting process, arguing that the current system harms democracy and prevents fair representation.

In a recent debate, Schimel and Crawford were pressed on their views regarding transgender rights, a hot-button issue nationwide. The candidates were asked explicitly whether transgender individuals should be granted legal protections. Earlier this month, Schimel’s campaign released an ad featuring a woman expressing concern, stating she’s “not OK” with what she describes as the “radical agenda” of Crawford’s donors.

“Let transitioning male teachers use my girls' bathrooms at school? Allow boys to compete against them in sports? Giving puberty-blocking drugs to children without parents' consent?” the woman said. “That's who Susan Crawford sides with, and I'm not OK with any of it.”

Crawford’s team fired back with an ad accusing Schimel of dishonesty, asserting that Crawford is a "former prosecutor, a practical judge, and a devoted mom" who has consistently stood up for children.