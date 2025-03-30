When Conservatives Refuse to Play Along, the Dems and Regime Media Lose
Tipsheet

Elon Musk Doubles Down on Get-Out-the-Vote Push Ahead of Crucial Wisconsin Supreme Court Race

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | March 30, 2025 9:15 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

In a bold move that received hate from Wisconsin Democrats, Elon Musk handed out two $1 million checks to Wisconsin voters at a high-profile rally supporting conservative candidate Brad Schimel in the state's crucial judicial race. As the liberal establishment scrambled to criticize Musk’s involvement, hundreds of people braved the rain to attend the rally, eager to hear Musk's message. Musk, who has already invested millions in supporting Schimel’s campaign, made it clear that he stands behind the conservative vision for Wisconsin’s future—one that values individual freedom, strong judicial leadership, and a commitment to upholding the rule of law. 

Musk took questions from audience members during his town hall in Green Bay on Sunday in his fight to rally voters for Schimel ahead of Tuesday's election. 

At the beginning of his rally, a pastor prayed over Musk, who received a standing ovation from the crowd. 

Afterward, Musk handed two $1 million checks, saying, "The reason for the $1 million checks is just to get attention. When I do these things, it's inevitable for the media to lose their minds."

One of those checks went to Nick Jacobs, the Chairman of the Wisconsin College Republicans. 

Musk warned the crowd that, according to current betting markets, there is a high chance that Republicans will lose the election in Wisconsin, suggesting a sense of urgency and concern that the situation looks bleak for conservatives in the state as things stand.

He also revealed that in 2024, there were 2,095,247 illegal immigrants-- out of a reported total of 5.5 million-- who received Social Security numbers. Of these, 1.3 million are on Medicaid. 

Just moments before Musk's rally began, a Wisconsin appeals court rejected Democrat Attorney General Joshua Kaul from blocking Musk’s get-out-the-vote efforts. 

